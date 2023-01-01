Charli XCX shows off a hint of her washboard abs in a racy dress as she shares her cheeky New York resolutions

Charli XCX looked nothing but amazing as she geared up to ring in the New Year this week with a sultry Instagram post.

The singer, 30, made sure all eyes were on her as she posed in a racy black cutout dress in footage from her weekend celebrations.

The hitmaker also shared with fans her cheeky list of New Year’s resolutions, saying she wanted to “take fewer pills” and “be even more c**t.”

‘Till 2023 Angels’: Charli XCX showed off a hint of her washboard abs in a racy cut-out dress and shared her VERY cheeky New Year’s resolutions with fans on Friday

“New Year’s resolutions: read more books, take fewer pills, have no fear, be even more c**t. Until 2023, angels,” she wrote.

“New Year’s resolutions: read more books, take less pills, don’t be scared, be even more c**t. Until 2023, angels,” she wrote.

In the pictures, the singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, shows off her figure and shows off a hint of her washboard abs in a black and white dress.

She pulls her dark locks out of her face and completes her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Racy: The singer, 30, made sure all eyes were on her as she posed in a racy dress

Underneath her post, Paris Hilton commented on a love-eyed emoji.

It comes after Charli said stars had to make “a deal with the devil” to be famous.

The Used To Know Me singer admitted that becoming a pop star means you have to sacrifice your soul and be willing to “crush people” to become a superstar.

Underneath her post, Paris Hilton commented on a love-eyed emoji

Candid: It comes after Charli said stars had to make a ‘deal with the devil’ to be famous

Talk to NMEshe reflected, “To be famous at a stratospheric level of stardom, you gotta f****** want this shit to happen to you, and you gotta deal with the devil.”

Speaking about playing the mainstream game on her latest LP Crash, Charli added: ‘You gotta f****** go out there and smash people.

“I’m not saying it’s a negative thing, it’s not, but I think with Crash I really wanted to play this game.

“But I think because of who I am and the artist that I am and the points of reference that I have and the world that I come from, it’s like there’s just that part of my brain that didn’t want to work like that.’

The Boom Clap hitmaker didn’t go into the project with the aim of selling himself.

She added: “I don’t think I ever said, ‘I’m going to sell the mainstream, but I’m going to do it my way.’

‘I was like, ‘I want to market myself and be mainstream.’