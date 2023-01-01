No. 6 Horns cling to Big 12 win over Oklahoma Sooners





NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) The No. 6 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team hung on for life to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners 70-69 in Saturday’s Big 12 conference opener. Trailing 35-31 at halftime, the Longhorns had a 4-point lead with 0:13 left in the game after a pair of foul shots from Jabari Rice 68-64. The Sooners cut the lead to two with a Tanner Groves layup with 0:04 left, then Marcus Carr buried two more clutch shots to make it a two possession game. Jacob Groves then drilled a 3-pointer for the Sooners but time ran out and the Longhorns took the road win. MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like these and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters Carr and Timmy Allen led the way for the Longhorns with 13 points apiece, following Rice with 11 points off the bench and 10 points by Dylan Disu. Allen and Rice both had seven rebounds apiece, and Carr had four steals. Texas was nearly perfect from the foul line, going 15 for 16, and that ended up being a big difference in the game. Oklahoma shot 11 free throws and eight. The Sooners shot better than the Longhorns from the field, 48 percent to 43 percent, and the Sooners made nine 3-pointers to Texas’ five. Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) battles Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) and forward Timmy Allen (0) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan, bottom, battles for the ball with Texas forward Brock Cunningham, left, and forward Christian Bishop, right, during the second half of a basketball game- NCAA varsity ball on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Marcus Carr, left, reacts as Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Ok so. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) battles Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) battles Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla . (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, battles Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Arterio Morris (2) tackles Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday December 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) tackles Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) tackles Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla . (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Arterio Morris (2) battles Oklahoma forwards Sam Godwin (10) and Jacob Groves (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas forward Timmy Allen, right, tackles Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Norman , Ok so. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) passes the ball to Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and guard Milos Uzan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday 31 December 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) drives the ball against Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday December 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) tackles Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice, center, drives the ball past Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and guard Grant Sherfield (25) during the second half of a college basketball game in the NCAA on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) The Longhorns bench scored 27 points to Oklahoma’s five and there were nine lead changes throughout the game. For Oklahoma, Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting. Jacob Groves made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. In a scheduling oddity, it was the Longhorns’ first real road game of the season. Texas had either played at the Moody Center or neutral venues for the entire non-conference schedule. It was the fifth straight game that Rodney Terry was the team’s interim head coach. while Chris Beard remains suspended. Texas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12 Conference) hosts Kansas State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

