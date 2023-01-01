Warriors bounce back in impressive fashion with impressive win at Brandon

A night after a double-digit home loss to the Wheat Kings, the Warriors cruised to a 6-2 victory in an impressive turnaround.

Moose Jaw Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk all but guaranteed his team would be better on Saturday after what they went through in the Western Hockey League the night before, and to say the least, that’s exactly what that happened.

Less than 24 hours after giving up 11 straight goals to the Brandon Wheat Kings in one of the most lopsided home losses in recent history, the Warriors scored two goals in the first period, netted three more in the second and would go on to a 6-2 win at Brandon.

The Warriors improved to 22-13-0-0 with the win, edging three points from Lethbridge for fourth in the Eastern Conference and six points from Saskatoon for third, though the Blades have four games left. hand.

The Warriors came out shooting on the first faceoff, generating a handful of chances in the opening minutes. And although it took longer than the first 60 seconds to get on the scoreboard, Moose Jaw once again opened the scoring inside the first five minutes, and it was a familiar face.

Jagger Firkus picked up the puck on the right face-off spot and got a quick shot on the side of top tackle that beat Brandon starter Carson Bjarnason, giving the Warriors a 1-0 advantage 3:48 into the proceedings .

The Warriors continued to lead the game and found themselves beating the Wheat Kings 7-0 in the opening nine minutes.

Firkus would strike again with 25 seconds left in the period, forcing a turnover at the blue line and taking a two-on-one break with Brayden Yager before guarding and firing a shot home. The scorer was the second shorthanded goal of the season for the Seattle Kraken prospect.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead on their fourth power play of the game early in the second period. Atley Calvert picked up the puck from a scrimmage and found Firkus, who got a pass to Ryder Korcak and the New York Rangers prospect wouldn’t miss the chance.

Warriors goaltender Connor Ungar took the majority of the damage Friday night but was brilliant early on Saturday, with one of his biggest saves coming just over six minutes into the second period when he robbed Nolan Ritchie on a scoring chance.

The Warriors power play struck again with 7:34 left in the second, this time with Calvert taking a pass from Korczak up the crease and raising a glove shot past Bjarnason.

Less than two minutes later, a big hit from Logan Dowhaniuk sent Erlic Alarie up the left wing, and he put a shot home to extend Moose Jaw’s lead to 5-0 and chase Bjarnason out of the game. .

The Wheat Kings goaltender left the game in favor of Nicholas Jones, allowing five goals on 24 shots in 34:28 of play.

Nate Danielson got one back for Brandon before the end of the period, and Brandon kept pressing early in the third period, with Luke Shipley breaking through to make it 5-2 at 2:24 of the final quarter.

The Wheat Kings kept pushing but had nothing to show, and the Warriors broke through with their sixth goal halfway through the frame.

Harper Lolacher has continued her solid game lately, finding a rebound on a point shot from Firkus and driving the puck home.

Firkus capped the contest with a goal and four points, and it didn’t just impact the scoreboard – the 18-year-old moved up seven places in the WHL scoring race and is now tied fourth with 21 goals and 48 points in 35 games.

Ungar capped off his strong night in net with 31 saves for the victory, while the Warriors had 12 shots on Jones for the remainder of his appearance.

The Warriors are back in action on Wednesday January 4 when they travel to Lethbridge. Next home action is Friday, January 6 when they host the Calgary Hitmen. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.