Sushmita Sen dazzles in black dress, parties with her daughters on New Year’s Eve | Bollywood
Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared photos from her New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday. She partied with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen in Dubai. She was all smiles as she shared her solo photo from the party. Her daughters also looked stylish as they wore dresses for the New Year party (Read also : Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal twins in black as they ring in the new year with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor. View the photo)
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sushmita shared a video giving a glimpse of an illuminated Burj Khalifa in the background as she shared a party clip and wrote, Happy 2023!! (happy smiling face with red heart shaped eyes, red heart and dancer emoticons) Love you guys!! She shared a video of two singers dressed in white and black outfits, while giving a live performance inside the venue.
Sushmita also shared a solo photo of Alisah Sen, who wore a printed black dress with a black coat and white heels. She kept her hair up and smiled as she posed for the camera. Sushmita’s eldest daughter, Renee, wore a knee-length blue dress with an oversized white coat. She accessorized her look with open hair and black heels. Sushmita dropped kiss emojis on Renee’s photo. Sushmita also shared her photo with a hug emoji. She opted for a little black dress and knee-length black boots. She struck an elegant pose in the photo from the solo party.
Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. After starring in films such as Dastak, Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, she took a break from Bollywood. In 2020 she made her OTT debut with Aarya and in 2021 she starred in the second season of the series.
Sushmita is set to star as transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new movie titled Taali. The official release date has yet to be announced. Sharing her look from the film in October 2022, on Instagram, Sushmira wrote in Hindi: “I will not clap, I will ask others to clap. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and to bring her story to the world!!
