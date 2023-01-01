Fashion
Top 10 sports stories of 2022
1. Fashionable Basketball, Battle Tested Guard Builds
By Isabella DiAmore
In April, Temple Mens Basketball goalie Khalif Battle launched his own line of t-shirts, Battle Tested, in one of the first name, image and likeness agreements signed by a Temple athlete. Battle is a recognizable personality on campus due to her social media and on-court presence and has used her fashion sense to create the brand.
2. A Declining Rivalry: Does anyone still care about the Big 5?
By Samuel O’Neal
On Nov. 30, The Palestra hosted its first Big 5 schools doubleheader since 2016. Temple secured its share of the Big 5 title on Dec. 6, but the once-prestigious accolade no longer means much due to lackluster attendance. fans. This begs the question: does anyone still care about Big 5 basketball?
3. A Story of Recovery: The Return of Khalif Battles
By Nick Gangewere
Battle broke his fifth metatarsal on December 1, 2021 and missed the remainder of the 2021-22 season. However, Battle returned to the floor this season with a vengeance, working through the mental and physical pain. Perseverance in battles throughout the offseason has boosted his confidence and that of the team.
4. Mathis out as Warner leads Owls to victory on debut
By Javon Edmonds
In September, freshman quarterback EJ Warner made his first appearance for Temple Football. Warner replaced former starting quarterback DWan Mathis and continued to hold the starting position for the remainder of the season. Warners’ performance in the Owls’ win over Lafayette College served as a precursor to their steady play throughout the rest of the season.
5. Group educates Temple athletes about mental health
By Nick Gangewere
With mental health becoming an increasingly common topic among student-athletes, sophomore soccer player Natalie Demasi presented a Temple chapter of Morgans Message, a nonprofit organization that supports college athletes struggling with mental illness. mental difficulties. The group brings together Temple athletes for weekly meetings and social media campaigns.
6. Temple alum strives to increase student engagement
By Christopher Duon
Katie Colbridge Ganzelli, a 2016 Sports and Recreation Management alumnus and Marketing Coordinator for Campus Initiatives, hopes to increase student attendance at Temple Athletics events by promoting fan engagement events. She uses her experiences as a student to do so, bringing new initiatives like creative themed games and giveaways to increase fandom.
7. Davis becomes Temples all-time leading scorer
By Samuel O’Neal
Former Temple Womens Basketball forward Mia Davis broke the Temple record for all-time points scored on Feb. 2. Davis surpassed the required 2,194 points and etched herself into the Temple record books.
8. Drayton completes football staff
By Nick Gangewere
Temple Football head coach Stan Drayton completed his coaching hires in January, bringing in all-new attacking, defensive and support coaches. Drayton’s first staff brought a fresh perspective to Temples football program built around youth and returning teams nickname Temple Tuff New additions had a variety of experience levels coming into Temple, but Drayton united the group under his vision.
9. Johnson plans to reconnect Temple sports fans
By Isabella DiAmore
Arthur Johnson, vice president and director of athletics, hoped to reconnect Temple fans with college sports programs after being hired in October 2021. Johnson uses his more than 25 years of sports management experience in his position as management at Temple.
ten. Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament
By Javon Edmonds
Temple had three alumni at the basketball tournament in August, teaming up with the Big 5 team. The Big 5 alumni team included players from Temple, Villanova University, Saint Josephs University, from La Salle University and the University of Pennsylvania. Temple elders, such as former Temple guard Khalif Wyatt, were the first to be brought into the team.
