Top 10 sports stories of 2022





1. Fashionable Basketball, Battle Tested Guard Builds By Isabella DiAmore Khalif Battle, a second-year guard, dribbles a basketball while wearing his Battle Tested t-shirt at the Amos playground on April 24. | NOEL CCHAKO / NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE In April, Temple Mens Basketball goalie Khalif Battle launched his own line of t-shirts, Battle Tested, in one of the first name, image and likeness agreements signed by a Temple athlete. Battle is a recognizable personality on campus due to her social media and on-court presence and has used her fashion sense to create the brand. 2. A Declining Rivalry: Does anyone still care about the Big 5? By Samuel O’Neal Temple Men’s Basketball clinched a share of the Big 5 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE / FILE On Nov. 30, The Palestra hosted its first Big 5 schools doubleheader since 2016. Temple secured its share of the Big 5 title on Dec. 6, but the once-prestigious accolade no longer means much due to lackluster attendance. fans. This begs the question: does anyone still care about Big 5 basketball? 3. A Story of Recovery: The Return of Khalif Battles By Nick Gangewere Redshirt sophomore goaltender Khalif Battle found inspiration playing through the pain. ERIKA MONN / NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE Battle broke his fifth metatarsal on December 1, 2021 and missed the remainder of the 2021-22 season. However, Battle returned to the floor this season with a vengeance, working through the mental and physical pain. Perseverance in battles throughout the offseason has boosted his confidence and that of the team. 4. Mathis out as Warner leads Owls to victory on debut By Javon Edmonds Freshman quarterback EJ Warner passes the ball during Temple’s football game against Lafayette College on September 10, 2022. | Erika Monn / NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE In September, freshman quarterback EJ Warner made his first appearance for Temple Football. Warner replaced former starting quarterback DWan Mathis and continued to hold the starting position for the remainder of the season. Warners’ performance in the Owls’ win over Lafayette College served as a precursor to their steady play throughout the rest of the season. 5. Group educates Temple athletes about mental health By Nick Gangewere Morgans Message President Natalie Demasi (left) and Vice President Peyton Rieger (right) are fighting to overcome the stigma around athlete mental health. | NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE / COUNT KUFEN With mental health becoming an increasingly common topic among student-athletes, sophomore soccer player Natalie Demasi presented a Temple chapter of Morgans Message, a nonprofit organization that supports college athletes struggling with mental illness. mental difficulties. The group brings together Temple athletes for weekly meetings and social media campaigns. 6. Temple alum strives to increase student engagement By Christopher Duon At the STAR Complex on October 6, Katie Colbridge Ganzelli, the Temple’s Marketing Coordinator for Campus Initiatives, spoke about her new initiatives to increase student participation in the games. | ISAAC SCHEIN FOR TEMPLE NEWS Katie Colbridge Ganzelli, a 2016 Sports and Recreation Management alumnus and Marketing Coordinator for Campus Initiatives, hopes to increase student attendance at Temple Athletics events by promoting fan engagement events. She uses her experiences as a student to do so, bringing new initiatives like creative themed games and giveaways to increase fandom. 7. Davis becomes Temples all-time leading scorer By Samuel O’Neal Mia Davis, a graduate student forward, stands by her teammates after becoming the Temples’ all-time leading scorer at McGonigle Hall on February 2. | NOEL CCHAKO / NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE Former Temple Womens Basketball forward Mia Davis broke the Temple record for all-time points scored on Feb. 2. Davis surpassed the required 2,194 points and etched herself into the Temple record books. 8. Drayton completes football staff By Nick Gangewere Temple has held more than a dozen football staff positions since the dismissal of former head coach Rod Carey on November 29, 2021. | ZAMANI FEELINGS / COURTESY Temple Football head coach Stan Drayton completed his coaching hires in January, bringing in all-new attacking, defensive and support coaches. Drayton’s first staff brought a fresh perspective to Temples football program built around youth and returning teams nickname Temple Tuff New additions had a variety of experience levels coming into Temple, but Drayton united the group under his vision. 9. Johnson plans to reconnect Temple sports fans By Isabella DiAmore Temple University President Wingard (right) presents new Athletic Director Arthur Johnson (left) with his own Temple football jersey during a press conference in the Fox Gittis Room inside of the Liacouras Center on October 7. | AMBER RITSON / NEWS FROM THE TEMPLE Arthur Johnson, vice president and director of athletics, hoped to reconnect Temple fans with college sports programs after being hired in October 2021. Johnson uses his more than 25 years of sports management experience in his position as management at Temple. ten. Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament By Javon Edmonds Former Temple center Damion Moore and members of the Big 5 Basketball Tournaments alumni team warm up during the first round of the 2022 TBT at Rucker Park in Harlem, New York on July 16, 2022. | Sam Cohn / Philadelphia Investigator

Temple had three alumni at the basketball tournament in August, teaming up with the Big 5 team. The Big 5 alumni team included players from Temple, Villanova University, Saint Josephs University, from La Salle University and the University of Pennsylvania. Temple elders, such as former Temple guard Khalif Wyatt, were the first to be brought into the team.

