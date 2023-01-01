The Maple Leafs end the year in victorious fashion, beating the defending Cup champion Avalanche





Only the Boston Bruins, with 65 wins, and Colorado, with 58, have won more wins than the Leafs in 2022 Photo by Ron Chenoy / USA Today Sports Content of the article DENVER Happy New Year, Leafs nation. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Your favorite hockey team has given you something to savor on the last night of 2022. From our newsroom to your noon inbox, the latest headlines, stories, opinions and photos from the Toronto Sun. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Your Midday Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article The Maple Leafs spanked the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday night, sending themselves and their passionate fanbase into 2023 in a celebratory mood. The win marked the Leafs’ best effort of their three-game road trip, following an overtime win at St. Louis and a stinging loss at Arizona. Content of the article Importantly, the Leafs, up three, allowed only seven shots on goal in the third period. Colorado didn’t have a chance to regroup. I thought it was a cleaner game, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. We got contributions from all four lines, all six defensemen, saves from Murr (goalkeeper Matt Murray) when we needed them. Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article It’s a nice way to end what feels like a long road trip, with the distance we’ve traveled and three late flights to each city. It’s been a challenge that way, and I like the way the guys have done it. The Leafs, who started 2022 with a 6-0 home win over the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 1, are 57-21-11 in the calendar year. Only the Boston Bruins, with 65 wins, and Colorado, with 58, had more in the National Hockey League. The Leafs are 8-0-3 in their last 11 visits to Colorado. They haven’t lost in regulation here since January 17, 2006. The Leafs were better in the areas identified by Keefe after the loss to the Coyotes. They were tougher on the pucks, won more battles and backed off with the kind of diligence that has become the team’s hallmark. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Still, Murray had to be sharp at times and finished with 26 saves. Michael Bunting scored two goals, including one in an empty net. Nathan MacKinnon returned to the Avalanche roster after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury, but didn’t score a point. After scoring late in the first period, the Avs couldn’t build momentum into the second. Ben Meyers was called for hitting Justin Holl at the eight-second mark, and the Leafs’ five forwards, the No. 1 power-play unit, didn’t take long to get the job done. Bunting scored at 34 seconds, beating Alexandar Georgiev from the edge of the crease. Colorado recovered one at 9:45 when the puck crossed the goal line after hitting Auston Matthews’ right skate. Defenseman Devon Toews was credited and one of the assists was credited to Denis Malgin, who recorded his first point in five games with Colorado after being acquired from the Leafs. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Toronto scored two goals in 24 seconds to chase Georgiev. Matthews rushed to force Malgin into a turnover in the offensive zone, then received a pass from William Nylander. Matthews was patient, waiting for Georgiev to commit before scoring at 15:00. TJ Brodie then beat Georgiev with a floater, ending the goaltending night after allowing five goals on 23 shots. This brought substitute Jonas Johansson into the game. Matthews’ goal, only his third in eight games, was the 499th point of his NHL career in his 444th game. I’ve been blessed to play on really good teams year after year and on competitive teams,” Matthews said as he was on his way to scoring 500 NHL points. It’s not so much an individual accomplishment as a team accomplishment. I know Mitchy and I (Marner, with 497 career points) were getting close to that, but were working towards something bigger. Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Matthews has scored 58 goals in 2022, one more than Connor McDavid before the Edmonton Oilers played the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Leafs dominated the first period, leading 2-1 at intermission with a 13-6 shots on goal lead. The only blip came on the Avs goal at 17:28. After a Leafs turnover in the neutral zone, JT Compher beat Murray with a shot to the blocker side of the goaltenders that didn’t seem too difficult. Murray was down a bit early and gave up on the other side of the net, making him an easy target for Compher. The Leafs took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Marner, who secured the belt after the win, and Pierre Engvall. Marner opened the scoring at 6:51 after beating defenseman Andreas Englund with a jerky step. Marner burst into an open area of ​​ice and beat Georgiev with a shot over the goalie’s right leg. Advertising 7 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Engvall scored at 9:27 on a delayed Avalanche penalty, burying a loose puck from the rim of the crease. Our details were a little better, said captain John Tavares. I still think we can take it to another level, but it’s been a hell of a week. It takes a lot of effort and focus every shift when playing against defending champions. We got together the other night. MARLIES GO DOWN The Toronto Marlies lost their last game of 2022 as they were beaten 3-2 by the Rochester Americans on Saturday afternoon. Graham Slaggert and Bobby McMann scored for the Marlies in front of a crowd of 4,796 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Erik Kallgren only faced 13 shots in the Marlies’ net and made 10 saves. With a record of 19-9-1-1, the Marlies retain first place in the North Division of the American Hockey League. [email protected] twitter.com/koshtorontosun Share this article on your social network Advertisement 1 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/sports/hockey/maple-leafs-end-year-in-winning-fashion-beating-the-defending-cup-champion-avalanche The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos