A DC Antihero Would Be Perfect For Marvel’s Hellfire Gala It’s hard to think of anyone who’s had more fashion sense in the DC Universe than Harley Quinn, which makes her perfect for the Hellfire Gala.



If there’s one DC character who should make it through the X-Men’s Hellfire gala, it’s harley quinn.

Surprisingly, Harley Quinn’s first appearance wasn’t in a comic book. She debuted as Joker’s sidekick in the Batman: The Animated Series television show wearing his classic red and black jester costume. This more or less remained her main outfit until she started appearing alone in the comics. the New 52 gave Harley a controversial costume change, before her costume changed again after Margot Robbie starred in suicide squad. From there, Harley Quinn took on anti-hero status with multiple outfits in everything from video games to animation. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Harley Quinn’s New Variant Hints At A Hilarious Trend For DC Heroes & Villains These outfits have been featured in many cover variations over the years. They were collected in a pin-up comic Harley Quinn discovery #1, which has covers from Adam Hughes, Rose Besch and Will Jack among others. The problem actually starts in a meta way, as Harley Quinn claims she’s responsible for all of DC’s success before introducing the covers, starting with what she admits is an unflattering “WANTED” poster. The covers feature a wide range of styles and Harley in many different outfits, from classic to glam looks. She is even seen wearing boxing singlets as well as hockey and football gear, in Derrick Chew covers. Most of the outfits feature her classic red and blank playing card design, but she sports lots of different jewelry, showcasing her as a DC Universe fashion icon.

Harley Quinn has the best costumes When it comes to fashion and comics these days, nothing grabs more attention than the X-Men’s Hellfire gala. The event was used as a showcase of sorts for various Marvel characters, both heroes and villains from diverse backgrounds, to not only interact with each other when they otherwise wouldn’t, but also in completely different outfits. This event would be perfect for someone like Harley Quinn, who comedians like to showcase in a wide assortment of outfits. It’s rare for DC and Marvel to have a crossover. But a crossover between a big Marvel event and a single DC character would be interesting to see, especially with someone like Harley. She’s such an outgoing and spontaneous character that fans would have a blast watching her interact with characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, and even Doctor Strange. Aside from the bizarre conversations, Harley would likely revel in the many wardrobe changes she would undertake throughout the evening. The possibilities are endless, and it would be silly for the Hellfire Gala not to invite harley quinn. Next: Harley Quinn Was Redeemed By A Truly Shocking Hero Harley Quinn discovery #1 is available now from DC Comics.

