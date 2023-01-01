Jewelry Trends 2023: 5 Trendiest Men’s Jewelry You Must Have | fashion trends





Long gone are the days when jewelry was exclusively for women. Modern men’s jewelry has become extremely popular, perhaps even more so than women’s jewelry. By choosing on-trend jewelry, Gen Zers and Millennials aspire to convey their personal sense of style. Today, trendy men’s jewelry is a fashion statement. This makes you stand out from the rest of the crowd. Wearing jewelry provides a refined, elegant and chic appearance whether you are trying to make a style statement or wow your lady. In 2022, jewelry for men has become a hot topic. Men’s style and grooming have seen a significant resurgence in fashion this year. There are a few jewelry trends for men that have become popular in 2022 and will likely follow in 2023 as well. (Also read: Fashion trends 2022: Six must-have fashion jewelry ) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, By Raunak Samdaria, co-founder of MetaMan, suggested five trendiest men’s jewelry you need to add to your New Year’s collection. 1. Icy Cuban Chains Iced out Cuban chains are one of the hottest trends in men’s jewelry. They look super cool and add a stylish touch to your outfit. (pinterest) An icy Cuban chain represents hip pop culture and is the best and easiest way to elevate any plain outfit. From Bollywood celebrities to big-name athletes, everyone can be seen flaunting a Cuban channel. They complete the whole outfit, whether you throw on a jacket or a casual t-shirt. 2. Nautical Pendant Pendants are easy to wear and match with everything in your wardrobe. (pinterest) Pendants are a huge style statement. A good pendant can dramatically raise your fashion game. They are also the perfect accessory to add color and style to your outfit. Pendants are easy to wear and go with everything in your wardrobe, so they’re an easy way to add more character to your wardrobe. 3. Solid silver bracelet for men The silver bracelet is a must have for all men. Whether casual or formal, this chic piece of jewelry instantly elevates any outfit. (pinterest) Looking for something to complement your watch? A solid silver bracelet is the perfect addition to your watch and ups your wrist game. This jewel will accentuate the effortless design of your watch while adding a great touch of simple sophistication. Add it to your arm stack or keep it alone with a cool watch. 4. Bling rings The original and chic ring is one of our most popular men’s jewellery. (pinterest) Rings are an essential and classic jewel. Whether you’re looking for something to wear every day or just want to add a personal touch to your outfit, this classic accessory is perfect for adding a touch to your style. The original and chic ring is one of our most popular men’s jewellery. It’s eye-catching, polished and sure to make an impression. Pair it with casual or formal attire for a polished look. 5. Pins and Brooches This piece of jewelry is a conversation piece and will surely grab attention.(pinterest) Last but not least on the list are pins and brooches. Popularized by Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, brooches are the best way to elevate any plain outfit. This piece of jewelry is a conversation starter and is sure to grab attention. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

