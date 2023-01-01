Fashion
5 Fashion Trends That Defined 2022 – ThePrint – ANIFeed
New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): 2022 was a year where many fashion trends returned and new ones were embraced. Many fashion trends defined the year and some of them looked promising enough to stay relevant for quite some time. As we approach the end of the year, let’s stroll down the streets of the unique fashion items that made 2022 a trendsetter in its own way.
1. Butterfly tops
Almost every fashion influencer and celebrity has worn this top this year and it has made us completely obsessed with the fickle little creature! Butterfly highs have dominated many TikToks and Instagram reels this year. Good or bad – it’s clearly here to stay. Especially the embellished ones! Right?
2. Rose Valentino
Right after Valentino introduced its Pink PP collection this year, the fashion industry recognized Pink’s comeback! From Ranveer Singh to Kylie Jenner, everyone was seen adopting the new color in the pink color chart! Well, we won’t lie either – we love it too!
Moreover, did you know that Maison Valentino created the Pink PP by collaborating with the famous Pantone color company?
3. Corsets
We know it’s been there for a while! But it looks like Victorian corsets are here to stay. You can call it the Bridgerton effect or the Euphoria effect – it’s a chic, figure-hugging metallic touch. Whether GenZ or millennial, everyone has developed an obsession with corsets and bustiers.
4. Short Blazers
Well, let’s just say we wore blazers the size of our patience! As funny as it sounds, it’s true! Most of us ditched the conventional blazer this year for micro blazers and they looked fabulous. Paired with a cute crop top or even a fitted top and pants, the blazer stole the show at winter get-togethers and brunches.
5. Underbust jewel accessories
This one was clearly late in the year, but once Priyanka Chopra flaunted it during her visit to Mumbai, it became a major fashion trend and it sure looks like it’s here to stay! They are currently selling online like hotcakes. (ANI)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
