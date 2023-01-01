Men’s hair care and style trends for 2023, from fashion-forward fades to salt spray

It wasn’t too long ago that barbershops plastered portraits of celebrities on their walls and mirrors to help customers choose their hairstyle, from former One Direction member Zayn Malik to Jason Momoa’s manly mane. .

And while some still cling to posters, most have phased them out as the industry moves towards a sophisticated, personalized approach, combined with the rise of more sman aware of the elves.

“When a customer sits on the chair, we consider many factors,” says Muj Ali, a local lifestyle barber from Abu Dhabi. The National.

He recommends a cut based on a mix of personal preferences and lifestyle, as well as more practical factors like hair texture and density.

The ultimate goal should be a style that is “easy to manage on a daily basis”, according to Ali.

With that in mind, and with an increasing number of men set to take this approach this year, here are some basic tips to keep in mind when it comes to getting the best hairstyle.

Hair and Styling Tips from UAE Barbers

Invest in a hair dryer

A hair dryer isn’t just for drying, it also plays an important role in styling, Ali says.

“Imagine your hair is like plastic, you expose it to high heat to melt it so you can mold and manipulate the shape,” he says.

While messy hair is also a look that some men go for, a clean look requires locking their hair in a particular shape, like a modern pompadour or a sleek side parting.

Choose the right hair products

Gels, creams and sprays are essential for styling and shaping hair.

“It’s important to use the right product,” says Ghassan Haririh, chief hairstylist and general manager of Akin Barber & Shop in Dubai.

“Men with long, wavy hair are advised to use a texturizing spray, which provides serious volume and a surfer look. For thinner hair, we recommend a simple hair cream to allow a little control.”

Barbers recommend buying sea salt spray, which can be used on almost any hair type, for quick and easy styling. Apart from their aesthetic benefit, the sprays also have nourishing effects on the scalp and hair strands thanks to the nutrients in the salt water.

The American brand Byrd’s sea salt spray is recommended by Akin’s Haririh; 165DH. Photo: Byrd

Sea salt spray can be combined with other styling products, such as a paste or water-based matte clay, for strong hold.

Curly hair types are a whole different game. Ali recommends an anti-frizz hair conditioner to fight humidity in the UAE.

Argan oil and vitamin E products are also a good choice for men to keep their hair protected and hydrated, says Sami Azrak, founder of Shave Barbers & Spa in Dubai.

Frequent visits to stay ahead

Depending on the length of your hair, barbers advise a regular visit to the salon, especially when it comes to maintaining a specific shape. Ali suggests every three weeks, although shorter cuts such as skin fades require more maintenance, requiring a visit every one to two weeks.

Ali, who has worked across Europe, also stresses the importance of going to the same barber. “Don’t go to another barber shop if you can’t get an appointment with your regular, unless your barber has another recommendation,” he says.

Haririh also thinks it comes down to the specific barber who can properly consult customers and ask the right questions while guiding them better.

Hairstyle trends

Although hair care has become more personalized over the years, styling trends still influence men’s hair decisions.

Here are three of the top haircut trends commonly requested at hair salons or fashioned on social media.

The fade

Perhaps the most generic, but still stylish, is the fondu cut, which isn’t expected to go away next year. Its name simply describes the effect created by cutting a length fade, sometimes to very short skin or hair.

According to Google Trends, “fade” was one of the most popular haircut searches in the UAE over the past 12 months, along with different words to describe styling variations, including a temple fade, which concentrates on the temple area for the desired effect.

Another popular variation is the taper fade, which has a more dramatic look, tapering all the hair back and sides, down to the skin, for a bold look.

American actor Michael B Jordan sporting a taper fade. AFP

The fade can be paired with many top hair variations like a pompadour, mohawk, afro, or a man bun. Since the cut feels cool and clean, it is a very popular choice for people living in warmer climates.

Crew cut

Another haircut that ranks high in Google Trends in the UAE is the timeless crew cut, which has evolved over the years with many variations. It features the top hair cut short, but still longer than the back and side hair.

Ryan Reynolds with a textured haircut. Reuters

Crew cuts can be paired with long or cropped tops, similar to the fade, and also offer men a new look and feel in a professional or social setting.

Cut in two blocks

BTS member Jungkook with a two-piece cut paired with curtain-top hair. Photo: Efren Landaos/Shutterstock

Often styled by K-pop stars, the two-block cut is characterized by the distinct “two-block” creation on the head, the hair in the front is kept long while the back and sides are kept short .

Many people describe the hairstyle as a trendy take on the undercut.

