Utah Jazz lose to Miami Heat in all-too-familiar fashion on a last-second 3

Another day, another 3 dagger taking down the Utah Jazz.

The Jazzs’ calendar year didn’t end the way the team might have hoped Saturday night at Vivint Arena when Miami Heats Tyler Herro drilled a 3 as time ran out, helping his team defeat the Jazz 126-123.

With 6.3 seconds left, the aptly named Miamis shooting guard dribbled the ball three-quarters of the way before leaping, falling forward and grabbing and making the game-changing shot.

Credit to Tyler, he’s a hell of a player and that was an amazing shot, Jazz coach Will Hardy said moments after Herros’ buzzer-beater. Six seconds, full pitch, in the bonus, there’s not much you can do.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrate Herros’ game-winning shot at the end of the NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, 31 December 2022, in Salt Lake City. George Frey, Associated Press

It was the second night in a row that the Jazz found themselves on the wrong end of a winning 3. The loss continues Utah’s winless week and pushes its losing streak to four games.

It’s tough, said Jordan Clarkson, who was covering for Herro when he fired his final shot. His two games, two evenings in a row, we somehow lose him in the last seconds of regulation.

The Jazz returned to Vivint Arena after a tough three-game road trip that saw them go 0-3 in five days, their last loss to the Kings and ending similarly to Saturday’s game with the Heat.

The three straight road losses marked the first time this season that the team did not hold a winning record.

After Saturday, Utah hit a new low.

The Jazz and Heat found themselves at a .500 winning percentage in Saturday’s contest. However, Utah starts the new year with its first sub-.500 record of the season.

The four-game losing streak drops the Jazz to 6-9 in December and gives Utah its sixth loss in the last eight tries.

When asked what it would take to get back on track, Lauri Markkanen replied: Let’s stick together. It’s the only way out.

Utah pulled together against Miami. Facing a five-point deficit, with less than 15 seconds left, the Jazz came back and tied the game in just 7.9 seconds.

Jordan Clarkson made three free throws before Victor Oladipo, who went from doubtful to available on Saturday night, had a chance to end the game from the free throw line with 13.2 seconds left. Despite an impressive game as one of three Heat players to score 20+ points, Oladipo split his free throw pair and left the door open for the Jazz who were trailing by just three.

Markkanen took advantage of the opportunity, scoring three free throws to tie the game moments before Herros fired.

I think our defense in the second half was much better than in the first half, Hardy said. Our physique has really intensified. We put ourselves in a position to go to overtime.

Markkanen led the Jazz in points for the fourth straight game and the seventh time in the team’s last eight games. The budding star finished the game with 29 points, his last three coming from the line.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praised Markkanen before the game. Last year he played a major role on a playoff team, Spoelstra said. Here (in Utah) he just has a lot more opportunities, and I think Will and the coaching staff just instilled a lot of confidence in him.

Despite another good showing from Markkanen, the Jazz again fell short; however, they feel they can bounce back.

We have a great group of guys,” Markkanen said. Everyone always works together; always fun to play. We have to find a way to secure these victories over time. I’m still confident in our team and what we were doing.

The Jazz will get the chance to right the ship after the new year with two days off before hosting the Kings in Salt Lake on Tuesday. Utah lost to Sacramento on Friday by one point in the two teams’ first meeting of the season.