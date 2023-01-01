Sexually explicit graffiti found in men’s toilet near Commons bar, FOI reveals





Dave’s name carved into the stonework of the Peers Corridor and sexually explicit graffiti carved into the toilet door near a bar in the House of Commons are some of the incidents of vandalism dealt with by parliamentary authorities over the past 12 last months.

Cleanups were also needed when environmental protesters made a mess with glue and ketchup in the House of Commons. The Commons and Lords released records of reported security incidents and requests for maintenance work that mention vandalism or graffiti, after a freedom of information request from the PA news agency. Sir Lindsay Hoyle (House of Commons/AP) There have been 13 registered reports of security incidents mentioning these phrases from January this year to November 17, compared to two in 2021 and six in 2020. By contrast, 29 maintenance jobs were reported in the same period this year, compared to 20 in 2021 and 31 the previous year. This year’s security incidents included an incident recorded on Nov. 12: protesters sticking to objects in the members’ lobby and squirting a red substance (tomato ketchup?) into the area. A corresponding maintenance note dated November 13 reads: Could you please repair the green couch in the HOC members lobby due to vandalism with glue. Please remove the flaws on the sofa. This is likely related to an incident on September 2 involving the group Extinction Rebellion (XR). On September 5, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told the House of Commons that XR environmental activists had stuck to each other around the Speakers’ chair after entering the grounds as as ticket holders on paid tours during the incident. At the time, the President said: Measures are being taken to minimize the risk of a recurrence. Another security incident reported on August 18 this year reported criminal damage in (the) Peers hallway, adding: Someone carved his name Dave in stone. However, most of the reported acts of vandalism did not occur inside the Palace of Westminster, instead affecting the wider estate. On October 19, a man was seen spray painting the north wall at the bottom of the Elizabeth Tower, records note. And on September 7, it was alleged that Animal Rebellion protesters sprayed white paint at the base of the wall and railings near Elizabeth Tower. On December 1, 2021, it was reported that someone had scrawled sexually explicit graffiti on a toilet door in the men’s toilets opposite the Strangers Bar, inside Parliament. The note said: Gents toilet opposite the Strangers Bar, left cabin (as you look at them). Someone carved sexually explicit graffiti behind the cabin door. As this area is used by members of the public, there is a reputational risk. Can something be done urgently to remove/sand down the offending graffiti please? Can we lock the cabin while waiting?

