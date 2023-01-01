Fashion
Dame Vivienne Westwood wrote a powerful message about Stella Assange’s wedding dress
‘Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter’: How the late Dame Vivienne Westwood penned a powerful message on the designer wedding dress of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s wife on their wedding day
- Images reveal a powerful message about Stella Assange’s designer wedding dress
- Dame Vivienne, known as the godmother of punk, died aged 81 on Thursday
- Mr Assange’s wife, Stella, said he would file an application to attend the upcoming funeral
- The Wikileaks founder and Dame Vivienne had been friends for over a decade
Dame Vivienne Westwood contacted Julian Assange in prison just weeks before his death on Thursday to tell him she was seriously ill, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
The couple had been close friends for more than a decade and last saw each other when the fashion designer visited the WikiLeaks founder at Belmarsh prison in 2019.
Last night his wife Stella told the Mail on Sunday: ‘She had reached out to tell Julian and me that she was in very bad shape so her death was not unexpected.
“That was about a month ago. It was very hard on him because he hadn’t seen her since that prison visit in 2019.’
Stella Assange wore a dress designed by Dame Vivienne when she married the 51-year-old in prison in a small ceremony in March. The fashion designer wrote a message inside the wedding dress which read: “To me, Vivienne, Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter. All my love to the family, Julian, Stella, Max and Grabriel. May the holy life force bless your marriage.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven to Southwark Crown Court in London on May 1, 2019
Mr Assange will seek prison leave to attend the funeral of Dame Vivienne, who died aged 81 surrounded by her family in south London.
“Julian is very keen to be able to attend his funeral and has already had a conversation with his lawyer about making a request,” Ms Assange said.
“It matters to him, so he’s being proactive in hopes he’ll be allowed to attend.”
Dame Vivienne had been a strong supporter of Mr Assange during his time at the Ecuadorian Embassy and while he fought extradition to the United States.
After first meeting at Mr Assange’s 40th birthday party, the couple kept in touch and Dame Vivian regularly cycled to visit him at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he had been granted asylum between 2012 and 2019.
The designer dressed up as a canary and hung herself in a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey in July 2020 to protest her extradition.
The designer dressed up as a canary and hung herself in a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey in July 2020 to protest her extradition
Famous fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood (pictured left and right) died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Clapham
Ms Assange said: “What she and Julian shared were uncompromising beliefs. Julian enjoyed her company, she was great fun and a true free thinker.
“She came and went to the embassy up to twice a month and her son Ben came once a week with a box of homemade sushi for Julian as well.”
Ms Assange wore a dress designed by Dame Vivienne when she married the 51-year-old in prison in a small ceremony in March.
The fashion designer wrote a message inside the wedding dress which read: “To me, Vivienne, Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter. All my love to the family, Julian, Stella, Max and Grabriel. May the holy life force bless your marriage.
The designer’s death prompted the WikiLeaks founder to issue his first public statement since his incarceration in 2019.
In a comment posted by Ms Assange, he said: “Vivienne was a Lady and a stalwart of the opposition. Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend. The best of Brittany. She will be sorely missed by us and many. others.
Vivienne Westwood holds a sign as she demonstrates outside the Old Bailey in support of Julian Assange
Dame Vivienne, born in Cheshire in 1941, is famous for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her imaginative designs.
The US wants to extradite Mr Assange to face allegations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose US defense information following WikiLeaks’ release of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and in Iraq.
He was dragged from exile to the embassy in 2019, arrested and locked up in Belmarsh where his mental and physical health deteriorated. He had a mini-stroke in 2021.
A Wikileaks delegation recently received support from Latin American leaders to demand his release.
