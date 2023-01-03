Fashion
Did you love Kiara Advani’s sequined mini dress to party with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai? Here’s what it costs | fashion trends
Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumored to be getting married in a few weeks. The couple spent their New Year’s Eve in Dubai and partied with Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji and a few other friends. Manish Malhotra even shared several photos from their outing on social media and captioned one of the posts, “Wishing you all a wonderful New Year.” The clicks showed Kiara wearing a sequined lime green ensemble. If you liked the outfit, we have good news to share. We found out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe. See the details below. (Also read | Kiara Advani is a work of art in a see-through black dress for a sizzling new photoshoot: Check out the pic here)
How much does Kiara Advani’s dress cost?
Kiara Advani’s mini dress for the New Year’s Eve party with Sidharth Malhotra and their industry friends comes from the shelves of clothing brand Retrofte. The set is called Gabrielle Sequin Robe, and adding it to your collection will cost you 39,130 ($473).
As for the design elements, Kiara Advani’s dress comes in a lime green hue adorned with shimmering hand-stitched sequins. The set is the ultimate party look and features a wrap bodice, matching velvet tie belt to cinch in the waist, voluminous blouson sleeves, dropped shoulders, plunging neckline, asymmetric mini hem and bodycon silhouette.
Finally, Kiara paired the lime green mini dress with stylish accessories including embellished peep toe high heels, layered gold chains with sleek pendants and rings. For glamorous choices, she chose tresses open at the sides, glossy nude lipstick, subtle nude eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, blush cheeks and glowing skin.
Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara returned from Dubai to Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the two at the airport, dressed in cozy ensembles. Watch the video below.
The couple’s relationship rumors began after the two began working together on the 2021 film Shershaah.
