Development of Tom Ford’s fashion business by the Ermenegildo Zegna Group – WWD





The Ermenegildo Zegna Group continues to evolve and in 2023 it will begin to be responsible for all of Tom Ford’s fashion activities. In November, Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. announced it was acquiring the Tom Ford brand in a deal valuing the company at $2.8 billion. As part of the deal, Zegna Group and Marcolin entered into long-term licensing agreements for Tom Ford fashion and Tom Ford eyewear, respectively. Zegna has held the license for Tom Ford menswear since around 2006, but with this agreement the company is venturing into new territory as it will produce and distribute all men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, underwear , fine jewelry, children’s clothing, textiles and home design products. Zegna’s 20-year license agreement with Lauder allows for automatic renewal for an additional 10 years. As part of this transaction, Zegna acquires the activities of fashion company Tom Ford. Led by Chairman and CEO Gildo Zegna, the Italian menswear giant is changing skin more and more, first with the acquisition of a majority stake in Thom Browne in 2018, then an IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in December 2021. That same year, it partnered with Prada to acquire a majority stake in cashmere company Filati Biagioli Modesto SpA. The Zegna Group has gradually built its own textile supply chain, acquiring majority stakes in Tessitura Ubertino, a leading manufacturer of high-quality women’s fabrics; at Pelle Tessuta, specialized in leather weaving, and at Cappellificio Cervo, a historical brand of men’s hats based in Biella, among others. This strong supply chain built over the years can be channeled into the Tom Ford business. The acquisition of Tom Ford’s fashion business is expected to create synergies for Zegna, which also held a 15% stake in the business, and will enable it to strengthen its womenswear segment. Gildo Zegna should create an appropriate structure to fuel the development of the brand. Revealing the deal, Zegna described Tom Ford as one of the “world’s most iconic and distinctive ultra-luxury brands” and said this next step aligns perfectly with its strategy. “We have been partners and shareholders in the fashion business Tom Ford since its inception and I have worked with Tom for many years and consider him a valued friend,” the executive added. “This transaction is our first since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2021, and confirms our commitment to leveraging our platform to create value for all of our stakeholders.” That said, questions about the future of the Tom Ford brand without its founder are swirling. As part of the agreement with Estée Lauder, Ford, the founder and CEO of its eponymous brand, will continue to be its creative visionary after closing and through the end of the 2023 calendar. Domenico De Sole, Chairman of Tom Ford International, will remain as a consultant during this period as well. The Tom and Dom partnership has been great, dating back to their Gucci days, but there is no visibility yet on the potential development of the creative and managerial organization under Zegna. Certainly, the deal is in line with Zegna’s ambitious plans. Last May, during its first Capital Markets Day, the group unveiled its medium-term financial objectives, aiming for revenues of more than 2 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit of at least 15% of revenues. In the three months ended September 30, Zegna Group reported unaudited revenue of €357 million, up 27.5% year-on-year. Sales for the first nine months of 2022 reached 1.09 billion euros, up 22.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

