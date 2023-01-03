Kourtney Kardashian shows off her weight gain in a sheer white dress





Kourtney Kardashian shows off her gorgeous curves. Photo credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t going to hide her curves this holiday season. The mother-of-three wore a gorgeous white dress to her family’s Christmas party, and she clearly stole the show. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries The reality star wore a maxi dress that featured long sleeves, a tie detail and a stunning cutout. Along the skirt of the dress, fans could see layered gathers with sheer material along the legs for a sexy look. Kourtney wore her signature raven hair in a chin-length bob. She kept her makeup simple yet elegant with smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick. She stood behind her husband Travis Barker, who looked dapper in his all-black suit and fur coat. Subscribe to our newsletter ! The 43-year-old has been open about embracing her curves and admitted to the fact that she gained weight during an episode of The Kardashians. She explained that eight months of IVF treatment caused the recent change in her body. However, she is very optimistic about her weight gain. I’m so into my thicker body,” Kourtney said during the episode. “When I was super skinny, it’s like a time when I was super anxious, not about eating.” Kourtney then clarified that she’s never happy when she’s super skinny. Travis Barker is crazy about Kourtney Kardashian’s curves While some people might worry about their partner’s reaction to their weight gain, Travis Barker has no problem with Kourtney Kardashian’s curves. On an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney mentioned that while she struggled to watch the mean comments on social media, Travis loved her new look. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,'” she said. “If I make a complaint, he says, ‘You’re perfect. You are so well. You have never been so well.’ She went on to explain that having a supportive partner who constantly praises her, regardless of her height, has really helped her come to terms with the changes in her weight. Now Kourtney actually gives Travis credit for learning to love his body. Kourtney Kardashian is obsessed with Lemme wraps One thing about the CEO of Lemme is that she pays a lot of attention to her work. Lemme is Kourtney Kardashian’s vitamin brand that she launched earlier this year. While wearing a gorgeous purple jumpsuit lined with matching feathers, she explained to her fans that the bottles containing the vitamins are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. Their mailing and shipping boxes are also made from 100% recyclable, compostable, biodegradable and FSC-certified paper. The company’s goal is to be a truly sustainable brand, so Kourtney Kardashian partnered with One Tree Planted to ensure they were growing thousands of trees each year to restore the world’s forests. More: Kourtney Kardashian

