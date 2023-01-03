Selena Gomez shows off her legs in sheer tights and a tweed mini dress. She is unreal!





Selena Gomez never disappoints with her style choices. The 30-year-old star has loved little black dresses throughout the year, as well as some unexpected sultry looks. The stylish actress recently stepped out in New York and when we saw her tweed mini dress and sheer tights, it was an instant favorite. Selena Gomez shows off her legs in a mini dress in New York Selena Gomez always manages to look chic and this cut is perfect. The brunette stepped out in New York last week wearing a white tweed Self-Portrait dress with a matching white coat and sheer tights. The multi-hyphenate star wore her dark tresses in a high ponytail and kept her makeup subtle and glossy. The opportunity? Gomez was attending the members-only Soho House for her Rare Beauty Impact Fund, taking part in a panel at a private screening of her Apple TV+ documentary my mind and me. Her look gives us modern day Hollywood glamor and was here for it. Selena Gomez wears black mini dress in ‘SNL’ opening monologue with Steve Martin and Martin Short Selena Gomez made a spectacular appearance on saturday night live last month on December 11, when she Only murders in the building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted the show. And she was definitely the best dressed. The 30-year-old “Lose You To Love Me” singer supported her friends and co-stars by first intervening during their opening monologue, a hilarious argument between the two as they reminisced about previous times they had hosted the show, before reading the fake praise they were preparing for each other. Selena made another appearance during a The father of the bride sketch referencing the 1991 romantic comedy starring Martin, Short and Diane Keaton. ALSO:Selena Gomez shows off her famous curves in a plunging black dress on Jimmy Fallon

