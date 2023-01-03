Classic meets modern – WWD

One of the more whimsical fashion trends to pop up during the pandemic was red carpet attire for more adventurous men, where male celebrities swapped the classic black tuxedo for colorful, couture options.

While this level of high-fashion attire may continue into the upcoming awards season, several celebrity stylists predict the trend will tone down a bit and merge with classic menswear.

“Last year at the start of awards season, everyone was so expressive and people didn’t get a chance to dress up and walk down the red carpet,” said Zadrian Smith, hairstylist for Ariana. DeBose, Phil Dunster, Benjamin Walker and others with his style. partner Sarah Edmiston. “Men really pushed the range when it came to fashion last season. But we’ve already started to get an idea of ​​what this season is going to look like and who the top contenders will be – everyone from Brendan Fraser of ‘The Whale” to Colin Farrell from “The Banshees of Inisherin”. I think it’s going to be a throwback to classicism because there’s a lot of the old guard coming back this season. That twist and that edgy peacock we’ve seen last year might calm down as many of the nominees are older so far and their style has always been a bit more classic.

The adventurous men’s red carpet dressing trend peaked in the 2021 awards season, the first of which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, with celebrities including Dan Levy, Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Kaluuya and others surprising viewers with their modern looks. In the following year’s awards season, the trend continued at Timothée Chalamet, Andrew Garfield, Harry Styles, Kodi Smit-McPhee and others, but many other male celebrities took to fashion classic masculine.

“I feel like because we’ve swung so far in this direction, what my gut tells me is that the pendulum is going to completely swing the other way,” said stylist Avo Yermagyan, who hairdresses Odom Jr., Chase Stokes, Patrick Schwarzenegger and others. . “I feel like this upcoming awards season we need a bit of a reset – something to cleanse the palette of all the streetwear and sweats. I think it’s time for guys to go back to more classic menswear.

Classic menswear may be back on the red carpet, but elements of the adventurous high fashion trend are expected to remain, namely self-expression and being true to yourself.

“Today’s talent has an identity,” said stylist and designer Aliétte Jason Rembert, who has styled Kaluuya, John Boyega, Liev Schreiber and others. “I think in the early 2000s and mid-2000s it was just a formality – like you’re a leading man so you should be wearing this Dior suit or this Armani tuxedo and now it’s like, I’m a leading man, but I’ll wear Botter, A-Cold-Wall, Willy Chavarria or Luar and I can still be a leading man.

Rembert explained that as menswear has become more fluid, more and more male celebrities are willing to experiment with their appearance to bring out their identity rather than letting “menswear define their style.”

This mix of classic menswear and trendy red carpet outfits should be seen through different style elements, such as a mix of cuts like fitted jackets paired with loose pants. Michael Fisher, who dresses Nick Kroll, David Harbor and Jake Gyllenhaal, among others, thinks more relaxed fits that redefine the notion of suiting will be a big trend in 2023.

In terms of color, stylist Monty Jackson, who works with stars like Sam Heughan, Taron Egerton, Murray Bartlett and more, predicts richer hues will appear on the red carpet this season.

Chase Stokes, John Boyega, Harry Styles and Daniel Kaluuya on the red carpet in 2022.

“It’s just getting away from the classic blacks and grays,” he said. “Think blues, greens and oxblood, and we’re going to see a lot of velvet.”

Yermagyan predicts that some Western nods that have cropped up on recent runways will make their way to the red carpet, noting that he expects to see subtle references to stars like Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

He explained that many of his clients are more involved in the styling process, which has become more common since the 2021 awards season when there were no physical red carpets. Yermagyan said involving her clients helps highlight their identity through their red carpet looks. The stylist referenced his client, “Reservation Dogs” actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who regularly pays homage to his Indigenous roots through his red carpet looks.

“Even if the carpets are back, [actors] becoming interested in being a part of creating those images for a rug,” he said. “What we see is that when men do press and they do carpets, they always do photoshoots for events to capture that creative moment. They’re excited to be involved in that. process and I see that they are also more aware of the meaning of the way they dress.

Smith said he thinks the red carpet will see about 80% of the male nominees take the more classic route this awards season. He explained that the return to the classic could be a reflection of what is happening in the world.

“You really need to look at what’s happening in the cultural zeitgeist to see what will reflect,” he said. “Last year there was a joy and celebration of returning to the mat and it was the first return to a full awards season. This year obviously we are still celebrating but the world is a bit in a dire situation with everything that’s going on globally and economically, what’s going on in Iran. We’re in a very different place as a culture than we were last year. It also shows in the types of films going into awards season. There’s a kind of serious, dark palette to the movies and I think that’s going to be reflected in fashion.

All in all, stylists believe that every male celebrity will have their own take on mixing classic menswear with high fashion and the red carpet is sure to produce a wide range of looks during awards season. Individuality and self-expression will be the common theme tying it all together.

“The idea that men aren’t confined to one way of expressing themselves on the red carpet – it’s almost as if the pandemic has opened everyone’s eyes to say, why not be more free and why be locked into rules?” said Fisher. “If wearing a skirt feels good, then why not? If not wearing a tuxedo is more your vibe, go for it.