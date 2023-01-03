Get inspired by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo fashion

Over the years, we’ve seen the diva wear black mini dresses, hyper-feminine silhouettes, oversized fits, chic streetwear, and more. As Blackpink’s Jisoo turns 28, LSA looks back on some of her fashion moments to give you all the inspiration you’ll need to emulate her style.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Casual Style

Huge

Comfortable, relaxed and so chic. Jisoo knows how to pull off an oversized sweater, accessorizing it with a variety of accessories to create the cutest style. Jisoo wore a gray oversized sweater as a mini dress, along with knee high socks, creating an effortlessly casual and sporty style. The addition of knee socks added a playful, flirtatious and girly touch to the look.

Shop the best oversized picks here

female silhouettes

Ruffles, small flowers and flared silhouettes. These outfits give off a feminine allure while being cool, sophisticated and elegant.

Shop the best female silhouettes here

Tweed

Jisoo has embraced the iconic tweed print in a variety of sleek, casual and clean designs. She paired a blue tweed dress with a mini backpack to keep things both casual and glamorous.

Buy the best tweeds here

school girl aesthetic

Jisoo nails the schoolgirl aesthetic, though she doesn’t keep it entirely classic. In a more minimalist and contemporary look, she channeled the 90s with a skirt in a classic schoolgirl plaid design. The skirt is worn with a cropped open-back vest and an untucked white shirt. She accented the ensemble with a tie to complete the schoolgirl look.

Shop The Best Schoolgirl Aesthetic Picks Here

Sets

Jisoo’s preppy ensembles are perfect for year-round style inspiration. Twinsets are ideal for both cold and hot regions. This ivory ensemble is extremely beautiful and screams I’m ready to party. If you want to wear it in winter, just throw on a fur jacket and you’re done.

Hero image: Courtesy of Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy sooooo__/Instagram