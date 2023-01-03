ACC Men’s Basketball Leaders as of Jan. 1





We’re in the new year, and that means we hit another benchmark in the ACC season. With the schedule shifting, the players teams need to prepare for the most are really starting to emerge if they haven’t already. Here are the statistical leaders entering the first week of 2023: Scorer and rebound: Armando Bacot – 18.5 PPG | 11.2 Role play December 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) dribbles the ball around Pittsburgh Panthers center Federiko Federiko (33) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 76-74. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Assists: Kihei Clark, Virginia – 5.8 APG December 28, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket while Albany Great Danes guard Malik Edmead (4) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports Field goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse – 63.4% | 3.0 LDPE December 31, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots the ball as Boston College Eagles forward CJ Penha Jr. (24) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes – USA TODAY Sports 3-point field goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State – 47.7 3PFG% December 13, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots a three pointer during the 1st half against the Furman Paladins at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash – USA TODAY Sports Free Throw Percentage: RJ Davis, NC – 88.7 FT% PITTSBURGH, PA DECEMBER 30: RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles past Nelly Cummings #0 of the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half during the game at the Petersen Events Center on December 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse – 2.3 SPG December 31, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) and Boston College Eagles guard Jaeden Zackery (3) battle for a loose ball during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes – USA TODAY Sports The story continues Minutes: Caleb Love, North Carolina – 36.1 MPG December 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nike Sibande (22) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 76-74. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports The story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

