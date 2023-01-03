Fashion Trends To Try In 2023, According To Your Zodiac Sign

We know one thing for sure, it’s that fashion never stops evolving. But for those of you who follow whatever your zodiac sign is supposed to follow, you can align your style perfectly with it.

Following what your zodiac sign is supposed to wear could put you in touch with your innermost feelings. Find out which fashion trends you should definitely try based on your zodiac sign.

Ram

This year, Aries, you are aligned with the odd aesthetic that has to do with your fiery personality. If you’re okay with setting higher standards and feeling larger than life, it’s important to wear clothes that bring out your wild, bubbly nature.

Bull

This sign has always enjoyed wearing whimsical outfits and would also dive into their hedonistic lifestyle at home in a designer dress. Plazacore is the aesthetic you should go for this year when making haute couture, tweed, skirt, suits and more your go-to items.

Gemini

Your go-to style this year should be dark academia. Being the one with the brains should also think about your mode from time to time. You can take inspiration from Hogwarts and Nevermore uniforms. The aesthetic will primarily include sweater vests, striped ties, button-up shirts, duffle coats, and more.

Cancer

For you, comfort has always been aesthetics. This year, dive into athleisure, which means ditching your skinny jeans for sweatpants, joggers and leggings. The best thing about athleisure is that you can wear it anywhere and you also have plenty of options for your ever-changing moods.

Leo

The sign likes to grab people’s attention wherever they go. Particularly rave reviews about your wardrobe make you feel better. That’s why you’ll choose to wear the barbiecore aesthetic.

Virgin

You like cleanliness a lot more than expected, which resonates with not only Virgos having moral purity but also having a simple aesthetic. This means you can opt for basic tees and blazers to match because your aesthetic this year is clean.

Balance

Your aesthetic for this year is Indie Sleaze and only you can make it look sophisticated. Libra’s style, attention to balance as well as her sense of fashion will help them mix vintage and mini-skirts, motorcycle coats.

Scorpio

The Gothic aesthetic has been your favorite Scorpio vibe, and it will continue to be so. You can give it your own twist or evolve it with rich gemstone colors. However, a trench coat, corsets and platform shoes can never go wrong.

Sagittarius

Your aesthetic is Cabincore because it showcases your desire for adventure. Different shades of flannel shirts, quilted jackets, pants or jeans as well as a woolen hat will be perfect for you.

Capricorn

Your happy place has been with nature, which gives you comfort and comfort. Therefore, adding bloom elements will be necessary as your aesthetic is Bloomcore. Some of these pieces include Fair Isle sweaters, mushroom intarsia vests, combat boots, wicker baskets and more.

Aquarius

Your aesthetic is Cybercore as you have various new ways to express yourself through clothing. This aesthetic is your style for your love for technology. Having your fashion-forward nature will help you reinvent your Y2K look.

Pisces

You’ll love dancing this year with ballet-inspired dresses for your poetic soul. Your spirit of imagination and romance can be taken further with comfortable tutus and leg warmers. This, along with your love for art, music, and dance, will help you incorporate balletcore into your wardrobe.