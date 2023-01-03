These photos explore the fleeting intimacy of a Korean public bath





Private Affairs in a Public Bathhouse by Kanin Kim reconstructs photographers’ unique memories of bathing with anonymous strangers The intimate act of bathing strangers from all walks of life is quite commonplace for the photographer Kanmin Kim. Growing up in Korea, Kim worked in her parents’ bathhouse or jjimjilbang when he was younger, washing the naked bodies of men and then taking showers with them. Inside this private space, in which men and women congregate before separating to bathe, Kim’s job was to scrub the flesh of male patrons with an exfoliating glove, pour water over their bodies to remove dirt and massage them as he brushed their skin. I used to do Akasuri scrub for men which is similar to Turkish bath. Part of my daily morning routine was bathing with clients in a large tub. It became normal for me to the point that I got into the habit of observing naked men around me, he says. Slowly I started noticing the curves and muscles of men’s bodies and what makes up their physical characteristics. Kim eventually quit that job in order to pursue her studies in fashion and a career in pattern cutting, but the earlier memories of her time in the bathhouse kept coming back. In order to explore these experiences, Kim began recreating her memories of encounters with strangers in the various tiled antechambers of the bathhouse. Slowly I started noticing the curves and muscles of male Kanmin Kim’s body Private affairs in a public bath is Kim’s photo series in which he stages scenes capturing fragments of what he saw in men’s bathing areas. While he refrains from nudity, his images attempt to recreate the intimate, trusting and infantilizing experience of being bathed by an unfamiliar pair of hands. Kanmin Kim Photography Frequented by young and old alike, Korean bathhouses provide a cleansing experience as a way for guests to relax and unwind. In Kim’s experience, her clientele often consisted of men in suits who popped into the bathhouse for a quick scrub before heading out for their day’s work. He would usher the men into a damp room to bathe them, instructing them how to lie down on the padded platform. It was a place where I could feel contrasts, from costumes to nudity and back again, Kim tells Dazed in an email conversation. The men, who were alpha in their fields outside the bathhouse, temporarily surrendered their dominance to Kim, allowing themselves to be pampered. Kanmin Kim Photography The images Kim created with a photographer friend Hanayo, tap into the inner curiosity that men have for their counterparts. They watch each other subtly as they sit by the tiled pools, swim together, bathe in hot pools, and soak in tubs. A man lays his head on the others’ laps in the dry heat of the sauna, the men watch each other shyly taking showers in the mirrors. Getting close to the men in a bathhouse was inevitable, Kim says. Smelling and touching their skin while I was washing them piqued my interest. I could see the characteristics that make their bodies unique, from the texture of their skin and the number of moles they have, to the hardness of their muscles and the build of their bodies. Rubbing them Akasuri-style felt like I was forming a closer relationship with them. The bond that Kim and naked men implicitly shared comes through in her images, creating a visual tension that sparks a genuine inquiry of men into men. Rather than overflowing with sexual intimacy or being on the brink, the subjects enjoy their fleeting closeness, keeping their private matters in a bathhouse for Kim to document. Join Dazed Club and be part of our world! You get exclusive access to events, parties, festivals and our editors, plus a free subscription to Dazed for one year. Sign up for 5/month today.

