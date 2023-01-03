Q&A: British expert predicts fashion trends in 2023





LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 3, 2023) Each new year rings in updated trends in health, technology, climate, economy, politics, fashion and more. UKNow explores 2023 by asking experts from the University of Kentucky to predict and discuss upcoming trends in their fields. Scarlett Wesley, Ph.D., Director of Graduate Studies and Associate Professor at Department of Retail and Tourism Management in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmentshares her predictions for 2023 fashion trends. You know: What influences fashion trends every year? Wesley: Currently, social media has the greatest influence on fashion trends. Overnight, someone on social media can gain a large following, and brands are taking advantage of working with these influencers to reach audiences. We will, however, see a slight decrease in spending as inflation rises. This will translate into the popularity of second-hand clothes and encourage people to revamp their closets. You know: What are your fashion predictions for 2023? Wesley: The brown color will continue to be neutral. We will see shades of pink dominate, from soft pinks to burgundy and brown tones. Wide leg pants will continue to be in style as we wear a more oversized silhouette in 2023. I think 2023 will be more than ever a year of using fashion to express your own personal style. Individuals choose what works for them and incorporate these fashion choices despite what may seem trendy. You know: Which fashion trends do you think will stay in 2023 and which do you think are dying out? Wesley: Wide pants and oversized clothes are here for at least next year. Also the concept of dressing comfortably as we always find ourselves staying in more and going out less. What is disappearing are the most restrictive modes. More than ever, people want to feel comfortable. We will continue to see a more subdued color palette with calm colors dominating all areas of fashion. You know: Which decade do you think 2022 fashion trends were most influenced by? Wesley: Definitely the 1990s and early 2000s. Elements from those decades have been reinterpreted to appeal to today’s media savvy consumers. You know: What trends have you seen returning this year compared to previous years/decades? Wesley: We see fashion from the 1990s and early 2000s recently, including the popularity of flannel shirts, low rise jeans and mini skirts, as well as tailored pieces such as vests.

