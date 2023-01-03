Check Out Miley Cyrus’ Stunning Vintage Looks In Her New Year’s Eve Special





Miley Cyrus released a whole wardrobe of archive looks for the return of her New Year’s Eve special. The “Wrecking Ball” singer rang in the new year by hosting his second annual NBC special, Mileys New Years Party. For the evening of performances, co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton, Cyrus and her stylist Bradley Kenneth pulled off a range of vintage looks that showed off a glamorous side of the singer’s signature rock goddess style. A remarkable moment came with a goddess-style dress from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2006 collection. The green and orange dress featured strips of dyed fabric that wrapped around the torso, as well as a thigh-high slit and a subtle cape that fell in the back from the one-shoulder neckline. The star finished the look with gold heeled sandals and her wavy blonde hair completed the groovy vibe. More from Harper’s BAZAAR NBC//Getty Images For a duo performance from her single “Midnight Sky” with FLETCHER, Cyrus wore a sparkly mini dress from Bob Mackie’s Fall 20o2 collection, titled “To Broadway With Love.” The one-shoulder piece, which was designed as a tribute to the musical Sweet Charitywas hand-painted silk with a gold, green, orange and blue psychedelic pattern, and featured iridescent beaded fringe on the neckline and hem. NBC//Getty Images the old Hannah Montana The star also wore another Versace number to perform Paris Hilton’s 2006 single “The stars are blind‘, alongside Hilton herself and Sia. Taken from the luxury house’s Spring/Summer 2005 collection, the form-fitting yet elegant halter dress featured a plunging neckline and ruched details at the waist. NBC//Getty Images The multi-hyphen previously opened up about his playful style in a interview 2021saying, “To me, fashion is kind of about turning around.” “There is something childish [about it]”, she continued. “You are so fearless when you dress up as a child. You don’t think about what someone will think of you or what they will judge. It’s just a matter of expression and how you feel that day. There is a fearlessness. And so when I dress, I try to think like my inner child, and be genuine and genuine in everything I wear.” Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

