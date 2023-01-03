Vivienne Westwood sewed heroism into fashion The Irish Times

The end of 2022 has wavered with death. Gone forever Peles and Vivienne Westwoods light and Pope Benedicts long shadow. In the hands of obituarists, they have already taken on their wax identities: happy warrior, eco-warrior and die-hard anti-LGBT theocrat.

At first glance, they have little in common. But Vivienne Westwood, the most unconventional of them, has expressed a desire to meet the pope to get him to promote contraception around the world. Because it would give status to women and help the environment by reducing the world’s population.

In this, as in everything else, Westwood challenges his own image. Where is the anarchic, anti-religious, anti-feminist legend?

Over the weekend, commentators painted a cursory portrait of her as a climate activist, a kind of geriatric Greta Thunberg. Others have taken a mercurial turn from punk rebel to extinction rebellion.

As if her long career in fashion was some kind of an aberration during the middle years. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Westwood was the first, last, and center of fashion. That was why she got up in the morning. It was the unifying bond between her and the outside world. That was why she wanted to be remembered as heroic.

It was fashion that brought her to Buckingham Palace and melting icebergs. That was what focused his sense of right and wrong. This is what honed his sophisticated understanding of how capitalism works.

Attack the system

His first big idea came from his experiences with punk. She and her partner at the time, Malcolm McLaren, saw it as a way to attack the system. But that wasn’t attacking him at all, she said. No sooner had they come up with a concept to attack the establishment than the establishment found a way to contain it. Punk was commercialized as a symbol of English democracy and equality. It was not democratic at all, she said. It was just a diversion.

She knew, like the French Marxist philosopher Roland Barthes, author of The Fashion System, that fashion is as important a cultural transaction as music; that it provides codes for social mores. But she wanted more than codes. She wanted change. Marx’s epitaph The philosophers interpreted the world It is a question of changing it could well have been his leitmotif.

Although she was at the center of the Sex Pistols and the moral pandemonium of the 1970s when sexual fetishism became a street fad, she refused to indulge in it. In a recent interview, she remarked in disbelief that Johnny Rotten hasn’t changed. Always the same.

Westwood believed in change. In cultural revolution. Long-held assumptions are the conditions against which revolutions occur. Gender and gender inequality were the norms she railed against. By all means at his disposal.

She reinvented all the signs and symbols of women’s oppression, from the corset to Margaret Thatcher’s conservative buttoned blue and made them wild and free. And beautiful. Most revolutions and revolutionaries become Puritans. Not Westwood. Collecting her OBE and later her womanhood at Buckingham Palace, she happily revealed she was pantyless. And it’s a safe bet that, if she had gone to the Vatican to meet the Pope, she would have done the same.

Always disruptive, she used violent and overt messages on her most delicate designs. She wanted to stop people from doing terrible things to themselves. She therefore wrote the word destroy on the images of the authors.

Like all great artists, she juggled with the contradictions of society. Which undoubtedly led to her controversial statements about feminism. I don’t think feminists are awake, she said. It’s like because I’m a woman, I’m better than you. She worried that a lot of women wanted to look like some sort of victim. I really don’t like this mentality, you are a victim but you live in the privileged world of western women!

Subversive empowerment

The crudeness of these statements belies the complexity of his thinking. Far from being a reactionary, Vivienne Westwood actually found feminism too narrow. Gender fluidity, women’s reproductive rights, gay rights were a second skin to her. And all of his instincts have been trained to empower women to live the lives they want, sexually, sartorially, artistically and in every other way. With style, vitality and pleasure.

Genius doesn’t always have to be intellectual. She said she told stories through clothes. But the stories she told were always subversive. Always delighted with the fluidity of genres, she made the kilt iconic.

She considered tartan the humblest peasant fabric. She used it on all of her runway collections, even inventing one that was recognized by the Scottish Tartan Society. In this, she was doing what she did best, toppling the fashion pecking order like fine silks.

Everything she consciously did contained an opposing logic, a dialectic.

Fashion, she said, was a way of engaging with things. And she didn’t just mean internal dialogue. She also meant political commitment: like her support for Scottish independence. And of course his final engagement with climate change.

Fashion, everyone knows, requires an industrial base, but fast fashion means the stench of sweatshops from Belarus to Bangladesh is in all our nostrils. The world is drying up because of the abuse of cotton production.

Westwood’s quest for sustainable fashion took her beyond slave labor and exploited farmers. Examining melting icebergs and the possibility of human extinction, this consummate fashion designer said: “I would give up my label if there was a way to save the environment. If I thought it would make a difference.

It’s heroic. It’s the fashion.