Mukesh Khanna says CBFC must change Deepika Padukone’s dress in Pathaan’s Besharam Rang: ‘No producer will dare to do that in future’





Actor Mukesh Khanna says Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) must take strict action against Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ song video for allegedly ‘attacking’ religious feelings with use of jersey rudder in the runway.

The Vishal-Shekhar composed Shah Rukh Khan’s song Besharam Rang and Deepika Padukone’s star Pathaan was the subject of controversy after ministers from the BJP and right-wing outfits claimed the track insulted the saffron color, which is sacred to the Hindu community. Following the uproar, Pathaan saw boycotts in various parts of the country. During a protest in Indore, people set fire to effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh. Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra said the song contained objectionable scenes and costumes and if not replaced, Pathaan could be banned in Madhya Pradesh. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna – known for his controversial and orthodox views – criticized Hindi film producers and alleged that they use the Hindu religion as an “easy target”, which the CBFC must take note. “I have heard that the CBFC is considering removing the objectionable parts of the song. I urge the censorship board to be more aware. If a producer intends to attack the Hindu religion, then you are a board Someone said to me, ‘Sir, CBFC adopted it, what’s your objection?’ I said, is the censorship board the Supreme Court? If they don’t know the Hindu religion, they have no right to be on the censorship board. We will protest… It’s too much now “, did he declare. The actor said the CBFC needed to cut Deepika’s saffron-colored bikini from the song and send a broader message to the filmmakers. “If the censorship board decides to change the lyrics (of the song), it will not be enough. The whole dress needs to be changed. I am with this movement (to boycott the song), so that no producer dares to do it in the future. They will suffer losses and eventually no producer will. Recently, CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi shared a statement in which he mentioned that the committee remained unbiased when it came to the color of the film’s costumes. In his statement, Joshi said, “CBFC always has the difficult task of striking the right balance between audience sensibilities and creative expressions and we have remained true to this spirit in the Pathaan film certification as well.” He further stated that the changes were suggested to the creators of Pathaan with a balanced and holistic view and that will be clear once the film hits theaters on January 25, 2023. Although there was an outcry from the right over the song, former CBFC President Pahlaj Nihalani believes the film is a “victim” of the controversy and claimed that the CBFC should having been “pressured by the ministry to remove that saffron-colored part.” In an interview, Nihalani had said that there is no guideline with CBFC who can ask a filmmaker to cut part of their film because of a certain color. He told ETimes you can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of a color, it would be a bad procedure.

