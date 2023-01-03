Interim tag removed, Zehnder named FMU men’s basketball head coach





FLORENCE, SC Francis Marion University officials have announced that the interim tag has been removed from Patriot Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jake Zehnders. The announcement was made in front of the team in a noisy locker room after Friday’s 87-75 win over local rival Coker University, a victory that lifted the Patriots’ season record to 7-4. Sporting Director Murray Hartzler and I had the pleasure of visiting the team after Friday’s big win, said FMU President Dr. Fred Carter. We were there to congratulate the team for leading the conference 4-1, scoring a resounding victory over Coker, and securing the permanent coaching position for their interim coach. Coach Zehnder didn’t get the job exclusively because of Coker’s win, but rather the way he took charge of the program and coached for the first part of the season. Murray and I were convinced he should be our next coach. Judging by the team’s reaction to the announcement, so is the team. Zehnder was named interim head coach Oct. 11 following the retirement of longtime head coach Gary Edwards. He becomes the seventh head coach in the program’s 53-year history and is the first in program history to win seven of his first 11 games. I agree with Dr. Carters’ sentiments, Hartzler added. When we handed over the reins to Jake in October on short notice, we were confident he could rise to the challenge. He did that and more. He guided the team to the top of the conference standings, while managing the off-the-floor duties that come with being a head coach. We look forward to what the future holds for him and the Patriot men’s basketball program. Zehnder served as Edwards’ assistant coach in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. Last season, he helped the Patriot program to 10 wins over the previous season and received the University’s 2021-22 Frankie Award for Assistant Coach of the Year. I’m touched by this opportunity, said Zehnder. Since we started practicing in October, I have worked hard in all aspects of the program. Players have bought into what we strive to achieve, both on and off the pitch. My goal continues to be the establishment of a basketball program that faculty, staff, students, alumni and fans can all be proud of. I am grateful for the support of Dr. Carter and Murray, and will work tirelessly to uphold their values ​​for the University. Zehnder earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Organizations Management from the College of Central Florida. He played high school basketball at Harmony High School and Florida Air Academy.

