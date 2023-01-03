Arizona slips to No. 2 in Andy Katz’s first Power 36 of 2023

Conference play is a different matter.

Before the holidays, No. 1 Purdue nearly got beaten at Nebraska in overtime.

And last Saturday there were a number of significant results as league play started or restarted, with Iowa State defeating Baylor in Ames, Marquette winning in Villanova, New Mexico remaining undefeated in winning Wyoming by one, with Kansas State beating West Virginia. in Manhattan, Oklahoma State having a double-digit lead in Kansas but failing to hold on and in the WCC, Saint Marys beating Santa Clara and San Diego shocking San Francisco.

Nothing is easy and certainly not predictable. The most significant result came in Cincinnati where xavier handed UConn its first loss of the season after the Musketeers won at St. Johns to win our March Madness Men’s Team of the Week Honors. The Musketeers are off to a 4-0 start in the Big East.

And just when it looked like North Carolina was ready to roll again, Pitt beat the Tar Heels 76-74 behind our Jamarius Burtons, March Madness Male Player of the Week 31 dots. Burton scored nine goals in a previous win at Syracuse, but he also had other big ACC moments, with 24 points in a win over NC State. The Panthers are now 3-0 in the ACC.

Will Pitt make our Power 36? well

College Basketball Ranking: The Power 36 for Week 8

Last week’s ranking in brackets:

1. Purdue (1): The Boilermakers reset the Big Ten by hosting Rutgers. They don’t shoot well, but they find ways to win.

2.Arizona (3): The Wildcats held off Arizona State for the W route. But they continue to have multi-speeds that teams can’t follow for more than 40 minutes.

3. Kansas (4): The Jayhawks had the best shot in Oklahoma States, but again, experience in key positions showed up well for KU in their Big 12 opener at home.

4. UCLA (5): The Bruins swept through tough Washington to keep pace with Arizona.

5.Houston (6): The Cougars are already rolling 2-0 at the American.

6. UConn (2): The Huskies drop their first game of the season with a road loss to Xavier. No shame. Xavier can’t lose a Big East home game.

7. Gonzaga (8): The Zags rolled Pepperdine in Game 1 of the WCC, showing once again how tough they will be to contain in the league.

8. Texas (9): The Longhorns escaped with a one-point victory over Oklahoma for their sixth straight.

9.Tennessee (11): The Vols started the SEC with a road win at Ole Miss, never easy to get one of those in the SEC.

10. Alabama (12): The Tide continues to win on the road with a W road to Mississippi State to open the SEC.

11. Miami, Florida (13): The Hurricanes have a W route again and continue to surge.

12. Ohio State (15): The Buckeyes showed they were ready for a Big Ten title run after managing Northwestern on Sunday night.

13. TCU (16): Horned frogs aren’t just underrated on the football pitch. These frogs can play and beat Texas Tech in Game 1 of the Big 10.

14. Wisconsin (17): The Badgers are expected to go 3-0 in the Big Ten against Minnesota but will learn more about themselves in Illinois.

15. Virginia (18): The Cavaliers regained their health with a win over Georgia Tech. Big test coming up in Pitt.

16. Duke (19): The Blue Devils took care of Florida State to reset the narrative. A road game at NC State should be telling.

17. New Mexico (20): The Lobos got a tough win in Wyoming. For players, coaches, media and fans who know the area, they understand how difficult it is to win in Laramie.

18. Xavier (22): The Musketeers are 4-0 in the Great East after handing UConn their first loss of the season.

19. Missouri (23): The Tigers continued to play well with a home win over Kentucky.

20. Michigan State (25): Malik Hall is back and so are the Spartans.

21. USL (28): It’s time to take the Tigers seriously after eliminating Arkansas.

22. Iowa State (31): The Cyclones are back to play their mark, beating Baylor at home to open the Big 12.

23. Kansas State (27): The Wildcats opened the Big 12 with an overtime W on West Virginia.

24. Providence (35): The Brothers are 4-0 in the Big East with three road wins.

25. Penn State (34): The Nittany Lions are 2-1 in the Big Ten with wins over Iowa at home and in Illinois.

26. Baylor (10): The Bears lost at Iowa State, a place where most Big 12 teams will fall.

27. Pitt (NR): Jeff Capel has the Panthers 3-0 in the ACC after a win over North Carolina.

28. Marquette (NR): The Golden Eagles are back in the Power 36 after an away win at Villanova.

29. Arkansas (7): The Hogs lost to LSU and are riddled with injuries as Missouri arrives in Fayetteville.

30. Indiana (29): The Hoosiers have been inactive since Dec. 23. The next game will be in Iowa on January 5.

31. North Carolina (14): The Tar Heels lost late to Pitt. The talent is there, but the ability to close has been inconsistent.

32. Rutgers (32): The Scarlet Knights head into a showdown with Purdue, winning three in a row.

33. Utah (NR): Utes show victory over Arizona was no fluke as Utes are 4-0 in the Pac-12.

utes at the top @UtahMBB survives Stanford to go undefeated in Pac-12 play. pic.twitter.com/cD0sAHvWWi Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 31, 2022

34. Sainte-Marie (NR): The Gaels have won three games in a row and won in Santa Clara to send the message that they are still one of the top two teams in the WCC.

35. San Diego State (NR): The Aztecs are back after winning the UNLV, their fourth in a row.

36. Charleston College (36): The Cougars are 2-0 in the CAA and 14-1 overall.

Abandoned: USC (21), Mississippi State (24), Memphis (26), Kentucky (30), West Virginia (33).