Fashion trends starting in 2023





The turn of the new year marks not only new beginnings, but also the end of the previous one in this case, the “golden quarter” of 2022 as well as the holiday season, filled with glitter, costumes and all things shimmering and sparkling. By comparison, the first few days of the new year can seem gloomy and boring as life returns to normal. Although we’ve only just bid farewell to 2022, the Drapers team is already looking forward to the defining fashion moments of 2023. From low-tops to ballet flats to Ugg boots, Drapers has rounded up the most notable SS23 trends from the 2022 runways and distilled them into five key styles that will dominate the fashion industry in 2023. Get low In fact, hip-skimming silhouettes aren’t going anywhere, they’ll continue to flood the market in the coming year. The must-have Y2K-inspired fit will be seen on everything from cargo pants and acid wash jeans to satin maxis and belt-like mini skirts. Paired with everything from crop tops and corsets to cardigans and denim jackets, the trend is more versatile than expected. Acid rain Distressed denim was ubiquitous at London Fashion Week SS23, foreshadowing a move away from office-acceptable bootcuts and towards more adventurous iterations of the wardrobe classic. From the acid wash and yellow hues of South London womenswear brand Knwls to the car tire prints of Ukrainian brand Masha Popova, designers at London Fashion Week are on a mission to make a simple pair of jeans as much processing as manufacturers allow. The result? 2023 will be denim’s funniest year yet. Dopaminergic dressing Similar to the hem index theory suggesting that the length of skirts increase or decrease with stock prices, getting shorter in good economic times and longer in bad ones, another phenomenon observed in times of financial hardship is the demand for bold, bright colors that can manifest in bold, eye-catching details to head-to-toe monochromatic looks. Versace and Balenciaga helped elevate magenta pink to the “It” color of 2022 and warm, uplifting tones are set to continue through 2023. Everyone from London Fashion Week designers AGR and Priya Ahluwalia to giant of St John Lewis, putting on sunset orange hues for SS23 womenswear. However, cobalt blue, pastel lilac tones and fresh, zesty lime are also set to dominate the 2023 color palette, helping to lift heavy spirits amid the impending recession. Comfortable kicks The past 12 months has seen a resurgence in second-hand shoes, including sky-high stilettos and heritage brand brogues, as Britons return to unrestricted large-scale social events such as weddings and office parties . However, record inflation is likely to put an end to spending on formal wear as consumers tighten their belts and cut unnecessary spending, re-evaluate their social calendars and choose to wear new looks instead of buying new ones. new. As seen during the pandemic, comfort continues to be a priority for consumers, who are willing to commit to a trusty pair of sneakers or chunky loafers instead of impractical, blister-causing heels. Shoes that can be worn outdoors as well as indoors are proving particularly popular, with shoe retailer Schuh citing Uggs Classic Ultra Mini and Platform Floppy Slipper, as well as chunky, brightly colored Crocs as top-selling pairs. which should continue. sells well in 2023. sportswear stories Sportswear-inspired ready-to-wear is another symptom of lockdown-era comfort prevalent in upcoming trends. From outdoor sports staples such as cargo pants, puffer jackets and balaclavas to pleated mini skirts and tennis-inspired preppy tees, the sportswear trend will continue to score in 2023, as seen on the catwalks. from London. Other more subtle inspirations include the resurgence of ballerina flats, courtesy of Miu Miu, as well as letter jumpers and cheerleader-inspired dresses, as seen on Coach’s Spring 2023 runway.

