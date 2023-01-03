JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) receives an average “moderate buy” rating from brokerages





Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get a rating) have been assigned an average rating of “moderate buy” by the nine analysts who currently cover the stock, reports MarketBeat.com. One analyst rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight gave the company a buy recommendation. The 12-month average target price among analysts who have issued ratings on the stock over the past year is 262.14 GBX ($3.16). A number of research companies have recently published reports on JD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price of GBX 190 ($2.29) on JD Sports Fashion shares in a research report on Monday, September 26. Berenberg Bank lowered its price target on JD Sports Fashion shares from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report from the Tuesday, September 6. Barclays lowered its price target on JD Sports Fashion shares from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report from the Monday, September 26. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on JD Sports Fashion shares in a Monday, December 19 research report. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its price target on JD Sports Fashion shares from GBX 735 ($8.86) to GBX 630 ($7.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report of Thursday, October 27. JD Sports Fashion is trading up 2.4% LON JD opened at GBX 126.15 ($1.52) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month minimum of 88.40 GBX ($1.07) and a 12 month maximum of 229.40 GBX ($2.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of 116.39 GBX and a 200-day moving average of 117.46 GBX. The company has a debt ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of 6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,102.50. Insider buying and selling Separately, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the company in a trade on Friday, October 14. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 97 GBX ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of 24,250 ($29,216.87). JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get a rating) JD Sports Fashion plc is engaged in the retail of brand name sports and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for children, women and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails recreational goods, sporting goods, fishing gear, watches, jewelry, camping gear, boats and bicycles, as well as sports apparel and accessories, footwear and clothes. Further reading This instant news alert was powered by MarketBeat’s storytelling science technology and financial data to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send questions or comments about this story to [email protected] Before you consider JD Sports Fashion, you’ll want to hear this. MarketBeat tracks daily the highest rated and most successful research analysts on Wall Street and the stocks they recommend to their clients. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the market takes hold…and JD Sports Fashion didn’t make the list. While JD Sports Fashion currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys. See the five actions here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketbeat.com/instant-alerts/lon-jd-consensus-analyst-rating-2023-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos