Nysa Devgan turns into a party girl on New Year’s Eve, puts on a sensual dress with a deep neckline





Nysa Devgan has been at the forefront of the plunging neckline movement when it comes to parties and nights out for quite some time. From dresses to tops, blouses to bodysuits, deep V-necklines have popped up everywhere in the celebrity kid’s wardrobe. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s princess is a party girl, and she’s never shy about letting us know about her fashionable lifestyle. Nysa Devgan parties in Dubai with alleged boyfriend Orhan Awatramani On day one of 2023, Nysa Devgn opted for an all black look as black is a versatile color that looks great on every occasion. Dancing hard, clicking endless pictures with her friends, and enjoying exotic mocktails, she definitely had a blast on New Year’s Eve. Talking about her dress choice, Nysa donned a black mini dress with a deep neckline, a gold chain and a bracelet. On the other hand, Orhan looked dapper in a printed green shirt and gray pants. Recommended reading: Chhavi Mittal received insensitive comments for flaunting her breast surgery scars, actress reacts The luxurious business class trip of Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani Earlier, on December 29, 2022, Orhan Awatramani had checked his IG stories and uploaded a preview of his travel diaries and Nysa. In the photo, Nysa and Orhan were seen enjoying their ride on a business class plane with a cup of Starbucks coffee and a sip. While the celebrity daughter looked stunning in a white sweater and cargo pants, Orhan slept comfortably on her donut-shaped pillow. When Ajay Devgn revealed if he was a strict father towards his children, Nysa and Yug Ahead of Father’s Day 2022, Ajay Devgn sat down for a candid chat with the Hindustan Times. The doting dad shared that the concept of ‘strict parenting’ belongs to a bygone era, and with changing times, today’s generation calls for a friendly approach. He then talked about his father, Veeru Devgn, who was an action choreographer, and revealed that he was a strict father to him. But, Ajay believes in being friends with his daughter, Nysa and son, Yug. Read also : Tina Datta & Shalin Bhanot Get Intimate at ‘BB 16’ Concert, Diva Says ‘You Made Me Fall in Love’ When Ajay Devgn reacted to his kids, Nysa and Yug’s early exposure in the limelight In today’s digital age, the penetration of social media and the internet is widely visible in everyone’s life. And more often, child stars become an easy target for photographers. Talking about his children’s early exposure to the spotlight, doting dad, Ajay had said that in today’s digital age no one can escape social media so why should their children. We love Nysa Devgan’s New Year’s party outfit. And you? Next reading: Shraddha Arya dances her heart out in risque thigh-high slit dress, netizen says ‘she’s pregnant’ AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android or iOS (Apple)

