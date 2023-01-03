Kiara Advani Mini Dresses | Kiara Advani in elegant dresses





Kiara Advani has managed to step into the spotlight by putting out back-to-back stellar performances. Advani is also a true fashionista. She never fails to impress with her clothing choices. Take a look at the times she killed in gorgeous mini dresses:- 1. Sequin Mini Dress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated the New Year together in Dubai. Advani greeted 2023 in a sequined mini dress. The outfit comes from the shelves of clothing brand Retrofte. The dress is embellished with hand-sewn sparkling sequins, making it a perfect party outfit. It features a matching velvet belt, voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline. She completed her look with layered chains, high heels and open side braids. 2. Ruched Mini Dress Advani looked pretty in this ruched Alex Perry dress. The pink ruched mini Barbie has a plunging sweetheart neckline and a fabulous figure-hugging fit. She sported her look with a sleek bun and rosy makeup. And completed her look with hoop earrings and embellished strappy high heels. 3. Lime Mini Dress In a fresh and crisp lime mini dress by Alex Perry’s trademark, Kiara Advani was a sight to behold. The stunning number featured chic long sleeves with a quintessential bodycon fit. The head-turning choice featured a chic cutout pattern on the back that grabbed attention. 4. Red Mini Dress The actor looked pretty in this bright red ruched mini dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline, full sleeves and an above-the-knee length. She styled her outfit with high heels and bold lipstick. The actor opted for minimal makeup with straight, sleek hair. Don’t Miss: Everything You Need to Know About Indian Christian Marriages 5. Floral Mini Dress The actor looks as fresh as a daisy in this floral mini dress. The dress features illustrated floral designs in shades of orange, red and yellow. She styled her look with a white shoulder bag and a low ponytail. It can be a perfect outfit for a date with your partner or a movie night with your friends. Don’t Miss: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Killed The Latex Trend Kiara Advani on the labor front Advani was last seen at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aryan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi. Did you like this article? Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

