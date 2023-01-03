PROMise of Hope Show – Shelbyville Times-Gazette





By ZO WATKINS – [email protected] The Bedford County School Board and Enchanted Bridal Boutique will host a fashion show on January 12, featuring new prom dresses as well as dresses from their free Promise of Hope closet. The event will take place in the auditorium of Shelbyville Central High School at 7 p.m. and will have an admission fee of $5. The Promise of Hope was started by Rebecca Joyce several years ago, but was only picked up by the school system last year, according to Kim Joyce, pre-K&CTE/RTI data administrative assistant. This year, they hope to make the free prom dress closet more well-known and accessible to students. “We had people from all over town and all over Bedford County donating ball gowns to us,” Joyce said. Mindful of this initiative, Ashley House, owner of Enchanted Bridal, approached the school system to organize a prom fashion show. “I thought it would be a good idea for us to come together to promote both Enchanted and their Promise of Hope closet so girls know there are some really nice dresses they have in their closet and who are available to them if they can ‘I can’t afford a prom dress,’ House said. In addition to helping students, it is also an initiative to encourage “local shopping”. Local businesses offered door prizes such as tanning and hairdressing sessions as well as corsages and buttonholes. Boys and girls from the three high schools will model dresses and tuxedos from Enchanted Bridal, Torso and Corner Cleaners. Shelbyville Central’s CTE Cosmetology class will handle hair and makeup, while Community High’s Fashion Design class will help dress the models. The Cascade High Interact Club will collect the $5 registration fee which will be distributed to the three clubs among the schools. “We’re just trying to spread the word that we have prom dresses available here in Bedford County and in local stores,” Joyce said. House said they plan to show nearly 30 dresses from Enchanted, most of which are from the new 2023 prom line. About 30 dresses from the Promise of Hope dressing room will also be shown. “We wanted to showcase new styles coming out…as well as bring out different styles and beads,” House said. Promise of Hope has dresses from size zero to 24 in addition to formal shoes. Anyone interested in trying on a dress should contact Kim Joyce at 931-580-5215. The dresses are returned after the ball. “We don’t want anyone not going to prom because they can’t afford to go or they don’t want to spend so much money on a dress they will wear once,” Joyce said. “I’m just excited to have a lot of high school kids participate and hope the freshmen, sophomores and juniors will be excited to participate in the event next year,” House said.

