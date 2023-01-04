Viewers support the Canadian journalist after she was criticized for her on-air dress





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email she received about her inappropriate on-air attire. Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter Sunday to post the message a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the multi-colored sleeveless dress she wore while on the newscast. In the email, the person claimed that journalists’ attire was not appropriate for a weather report or work environment. I find it inappropriate that Tess Van Straten still wears sleeveless tops in the winter to report on the weather, the email reads. In my opinion, she should wear a suit jacket and look more professional than other news anchors around the world. Sorry for a negative comment, but it’s also heartbreaking to see what she’s wearing. Van Straaten also asked her followers for their thoughts on her outfit, as she tweeted: This is what women in broadcasting unfortunately still face in 2023… Do you think my dress is almost earth-shattering? In the comments to her post, she said a woman sent this email which went to the entire newsroom. In response to the incident, Twitter users praised Van Straaten for his outfit and slammed the viewer for criticizing him in the first place. Not sure where something close to disturb is? ? we wrote. Looks pretty professional to me + you look great. Everyone is entitled to an opinion but these days it is shared far too openly thanks to social media, imo. It’s a pretty dress and that person *almost* doesn’t have enough to worry about in their life if they’re still fired up about what a woman *doing her job* is wearing, another said. Opt for sleeveless all winter long. You earned it after putting up with this person’s nonsense. A third said: I think it’s sad and ridiculous that people think it’s appropriate to comment on your clothing choice like that. You always seem laid back and professional to me. Plus, the poster must have a blessed life if that’s what they find upsetting in their lives! On the other hand, some people shared their thoughts on the attire of female journalists in the newsroom. I think your dress is beautiful. My only concern is that most female news anchors seem to be wearing less clothing than any male news anchor, one Twitter user wrote. If that’s your choice great. I hear that the studios are cold yet the women always have less clothes than the men. In response, Van Straaten detailed her outfit choices and explained why men’s on-air outfits differ from women’s. Men have fewer options in [the] studio since dresses and skirts are not part of their repertoire, she writes. I wear blazers but like to mix it up with dresses and blouses. Also, a man could wear the same suit EVERY DAY and no one would notice. A news anchor in Australia did this to make a point. The Independent contacted Van Straaten for comment.

