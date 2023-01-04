8 big fashion trends 2023





Getty Images So, it’s official: 2023 is here. (I know, I can’t believe it either.) So with a new year kicking off, it brings a new season full of exciting style moves and inspiration to try. From throwback styles entering the chat to killer style twists to coveted textures, this winter is the perfect time to explore 2023 fashion trends that will make you swoon, we promise. We’ve taken a look at what amazing designers in New York, London, Milan and Paris showed during Fashion Month in September and October, and rounded up the top trends we’ll see. all over throughout 2023. From cargo pants with endless pockets to chainmail bras we can or can do not layer, collections were anything but boring. We are definitely starting New Year’s shopping with this in mind. Ahead, discover 8 fashion trends that will take over this year and where to start buying them now. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Professional yet fun Just because you dress professionally doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with your outfit. Stella McCartney Professional yet fun Mango Strass body chain Professional yet fun Frankie Shop Uma Cotton Poplin Cropped Shirt From our favorite SpongeBob characters to out-of-the-ordinary prints, fashion is anything but boring with these kitschy yet cool designs and pieces. GCDS Novelty Nookie Adore 2Way Dress Novelty Aje Suzette Mini ball dress Fashion meets function. Function, meet fashion! Navy blue Cargo All 3.1 Phillip Lim cropped tapered utility jeans Cargo All AFRM Sigmund Cargo Pants Dress for the vacation you want to have. It’s considered a manifestation, isn’t it? JW Anderson Out of office Bobbin Island Hopping Out of office Jaded Ldn Daniela Asymmetrical Crochet Dress in Red We’re talking all-leather all. Rokh Biker atmosphere Apparis Tierra Bomber Jacket 6 Biker atmosphere Skirt Monte Retrofête Sheer looks have invaded runways lately, so we’re sure to see sheer everywhere in stores very soon. Tory Burch pure happiness Short organza shirt Alexis pure happiness Diana Norma Kamali long skirt From chainmail to chunky silver hardware, designers showed off a new way to cover up. The Quan Smith 9 body armor Mango Strass body chain body armor Zara jeweled bra From eyelets to jewels, we’re seeing denim in all sorts of new styles for 2023. marine greenhouse Improved denim Sandro straight jeans with rhinestones Improved denim NA-KD denim triangle bra Danielle Flum

Associate Fashion Editor

Danielle is Associate Fashion Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers the US and UK ready-to-wear markets and handles fashion for all fashion covers and stories in books and online. Cassie Anderson

fashion director

Cassie Anderson is the Fashion Director of Cosmopolitan, where she leads celebrity styling and fashion continuity for the brand’s print magazine and digital platforms.

