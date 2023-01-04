Do you like Princess Kate’s famous denim dress? Marks & Spencer has an exact lookalike





















Last modified on 03 January 2023 11:30 GMT

Laura Sutcliffe

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, looked amazing in her Gabriela Hurst denim dress she wore in 2020. Marks and Spencer has a super dupe for 55.

We can all agree, the princess of wales has an epic collection of dresses – from florals to sequins. READ: Princess Charlotte twins with mom Princess Kate in iconic tall boots She doesn’t wear the humble denim dress too often, but in 2020 she stepped out in casual style when she met Sir David Attenborough, in Kensington Palace Gardens with his family. WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years Loading player… Keeping that enduring, she wore a beautiful denim style by Gabriela Hearst. Known as the ‘Marley’ dress, it was a piece from the designer’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection and has been crafted from recycled denim, giving a nod to the overarching notion of sustainable fashion. MORE: Prince George just borrowed mum Princess Kate’s hat – cuteness alert Unfortunately, the style is no longer available, but don’t worry; we’ve found the best Marks & Spencer alternative and it’s new for 2023. Start how you want to keep going! Known as the ‘Denim V-Neck Midaxi Tiered Shirt Dress’ from the store’s Per Una range, it costs £55 and currently all sizes are in stock. He looks like the designer version of Kate, don’t you agree? Per Una Denim V-Neck Midaxi Shirt Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer BUY NOW The website says of the style: “With its draped shape, this denim shirt dress from our Per Una collection has a relaxed feel. It’s cut in a comfortable, relaxed fit, with a feminine v-neckline and long cuffed sleeves. .This dress detachable sash to cinch you in at the waist and tiers through the midi skirt for a flattering shape.Ribbed detailing at the shoulders and sleeves add a touch of texture.The design is finished with a button front and side accents. practical pockets on the front side.” MORE: 5 Winter Style Lessons We Can Learn From Princess Kate Despite the fact that this fancy number is new to M&S, it has already had great reviews online. One shopper wrote, “Nice dress. Quite roomy but I prefer it and can cinch in my waist with a tie. Pockets are a bonus. Can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or with sneakers and a cardigan.” The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

