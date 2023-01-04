20 Best Mother of the Bride Dresses Under $200 of 2023





As a mother of the bride (or groom), there are a few things to keep in mind when looking for the perfect look for your child’s wedding. First, you’ll want to coordinate with the couple and make sure what you’re wearing won’t clash with the wedding color scheme. Then go for a look that will keep you comfortable all night long, rather than something you thought you have to wear. Last, but not least, buy dresses in your desired price range, because you don’t have to break the bank to find a look you absolutely love. While it can be exciting to shop around for an outfit for the wedding day, for moms on a budget, choosing an outfit for your child’s big day can often feel overwhelming (since these pieces tend to cost more). Luckily, given the wide range of ensembles available today, if you’re looking for the perfect dress but want to stick with something more affordable, there are plenty of options to browse. To help you find a budget-friendly look, we’ve rounded up the best mother of the bride dresses under $200. Don’t be afraid to skip the designer labels and opt for something that’s both affordable and beautiful.







Courtesy of David’s Bride

Cut:2-14 |Length:On the ground |Care:Hand washing This off the shoulder dress is a classic mother of the bride dress. The shimmering mesh fabric gives it a really nice shine, and the navy color makes it a versatile option that will suit any season.





Courtesy of Dillard

Cut:8-18 |Length:At the knee |Care:Hand washing The crinkle mesh fabric in this two-piece set is just one of the many elements that make this set stand out. Plus, the jacket is a handy layering piece that unzips to reveal a sleeveless dress, allowing for a two-in-one look.





Courtesy of Macy’s

Cut:4-16 |Length:On the ground |Care:Clean stains This lace dress is an affordable option for a formal wedding. The bodice features pretty scalloped cuffs and the waterfall hemline adds movement to the full skirt.





Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cut:XXS-XXL |Length:Mid-length |Care:Machine wash, air dry Dress the Population’s Tiffany dress is a great choice for the mother of the bride who wants to look sophisticated without wearing a dress. It has a slim fit and a flowing one-shoulder silhouette, all for a sleek design.





Courtesy of ASOS

Cut:12-26 |Length:Ankle length |Care:Machine wash For the mom looking for something more sensual, this black velvet midi dress is perfect. With off-the-shoulder straps and corset detailing around the torso, this one is sexy without being too overwhelming.





With kind permission to shoot

Cut:XXS-XL |Length:Ankle length |Care:Hand washing Think of this number as your little black dress. With off the shoulder straps and a classic silhouette, this maxi dress is classic and sophisticated, and will suit any type of event for a mother of the bride or groom.





Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cut:14-24 |Length:Mid-length |Care:Hand wash, dry flat Scalloped sleeves and shimmering sequins along the bodice give this dress a feminine allure. We love that it gives the illusion of a two-piece ensemble, plus the light blue hue is a nice change from most darker-hued mother of the bride ensembles.





Courtesy of Adrianna Papell

Cut:0-20 |Length:At the knee |Care:Dry clean With sheer bell sleeves and a shorter hemline, this floral dress is pretty casual. Although the embroidery gives the impression of being less classically bridal, be sure to check with the bride for approval to wear this cream-colored outfit.





Courtesy of Dillard

Cut:6-16 |Length:On the ground |Care:Hand washing A dress isn’t a requirement for the mother of the bride, and if you’re more comfortable in pants, opt for a sophisticated and elegant pantsuit similar to this ensemble. This one, in particular, would look great in a casual or semi-formal affair.





Cut:0-20 |Length:On the ground |Care:Clean stains We love the scalloped beading on this Adrianna Papell dress, which adds a really pretty texture and sparkle to the ensemble. Additionally, the halter top and blouson silhouette contribute to the overall Art Deco-inspired look.





Courtesy of David’s Bride

Cut:16-24 |Length:On the ground |Care:Hand washing This blush colored dress features so many lovely feminine details, from the delicate lace bodice to the sparkly brooch on the side plus a keyhole cutout in the back. Overall it’s a classic and elegant dress in a great color.





Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cut:4-18 |Length:Ankle length |Care:Hand washing The off-the-shoulder look can sometimes seem too trendy, but this dress offers a more timeless feel despite the silhouette. The overall shimmering material makes this dress a great choice for a winter or fall wedding held anywhere.





Courtesy of ASOS

Cut:0-16 |Length:On the ground |Care:Machine wash according to label Add drama to your look with these puff sleeves. Paired with the fishtail hemline, it looks glamorous, formal and expensive.





Courtesy of David’s Bride

Cut:2-18 |Length:On the ground |Care:Hand washing We love the pretty pastel blue color of this sparkling dress, which also comes in two other shades. With a keyhole neckline and a similar cutout in the back, this Oleg Cassini dress shows a little skin without feeling overwhelming.





Courtesy of Dillard

Cut:6-16 |Length:At the knee |Care:Hand washing The attached capelet of this red dress makes it look more dramatic than it would on its own. We especially love the vibrant hue which would be a fun choice for a holiday wedding.





Courtesy of Belk

Cut:4-14 |Length:Ankle length |Care:Machine wash Eliza J’s velvet halter dress looks like a luxurious option, but at an affordable price. With a keyhole in the back and lovely draping on the bodice, this dress is a beauty.





Courtesy of Astr The Label

Cut:XS-XL |Length:Mid-length |Care:Dry clean only Often, mothers of the bride stick to solid color dresses which, while eye-catching, won’t threaten to steal the bride’s attention. If the wedding you’re shopping for has a different vibe, then a uniquely patterned option, like this turquoise and orange one, is a fun choice.





Courtesy of Macy’s

Cut:8-12 |Length:On the ground |Care:Hand washing Between the lace bodice, satin ballgown skirt, and bow along the waist, this dress is both dramatic and feminine. It’s a beautiful and classic choice, and one you’re sure to wear to future formal events.





With kind permission to shoot

Cut:XS-XL |Length:Ankle length |Care:Hand wash cold Bold and bright, this red dress features a slightly flared hemline and plunging V-neckline, making it ideal for the mother of the bride who wants to stand out. Plus, it’s made from a form-fitting jersey that’s super chic and comfortable to wear.





Courtesy of Adrianna Papell

Cut:0-20 |Length:On the ground |Care:Dry clean This black jumpsuit is an extremely sophisticated and elegant choice. Attached cape sleeves make this a wonderful transitional piece between seasons, and you have the option to dress it up even more with a nice pair of heels and on-trend jewelry.

FAQs Yes! While many mother of the bride dresses (usually gowns) can cost several hundred dollars, there are plenty of options that fall below the $200 price tag (as shown above).

Many mothers of the bride (or groom) choose to wear a dress for their child’s big day, but it doesn’t have to be. If you are attending a black tie or formal wedding, the dress code calls for a long dress and long attire. However, if the wedding is more casual or in a relaxed venue, shorter sets are acceptable. Plus, you can opt for a pantsuit or jumpsuit if dresses aren’t your cup of tea.

There are many places to buy affordable mother of the bride dresses, such as department stores like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, and Dillard’s. You can also check out online retailers like ASOS, Revolve and David’s Bridal for affordable, timeless pieces. Why trust us

Contributing writer Jessica Booth is a freelance writer and served as editor for seven years. His work has been featured in Bustle, Romper, Insider, Forbes, Redbook and Refinery29.

