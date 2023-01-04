US coach Berhalter admits kicking his future wife in 1991

NEW YORK (AP) The United States Soccer Federation revealed on Tuesday that it was investigating men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who became later his wife.

The federation said it learned of the allegation on December 11 and hired law firm Alston & Bird to investigate. The USSF said Berhalter and his wife Rosalind spoke openly about the matter, and Berhalter admitted to the kick in a statement Tuesday.

Through this process, US Soccer learned of potential inappropriate behavior toward several of our staff by individuals outside of our organization, the USSF said, adding that the investigation also included those allegations.

The USSF said it will announce in the coming days who will coach the team for exhibitions against Serbia on January 25 and Colombia three days later. These are the first games for the Americans since their elimination by the Netherlands last month in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Berhalters’ statement said: During the World Cup someone contacted US Soccer saying they had information about me that would take me away from an apparent effort to capitalize on something very personal from a long time ago to end my relationship with US Soccer.

In the fall of 1991, I met my soul mate, Berhalter continued. We had been together for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One evening, while we were out for a drink at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument which continued outside. It got physical and I kicked him in the legs.

There is no excuse for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but it’s understandable that she doesn’t want anything to do with me. I told my parents, family and friends what happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends.

Although the authorities were never involved in this case, I willingly sought guidance to help me learn, grow and improve on one of the most valuable decisions I have ever made. To date, this type of behavior has never been repeated, he said.

Berhalter, 51, was hired in December 2018 after the United States failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He led the team to 37 wins, 11 losses and 12 draws, and the Americans secured the third and final automatic World Cup spot in the North and Central America and Caribbean region.

Berhalter is the first American to play and coach the United States at a World Cup. His contract ran until December.

I look forward to continuing my conversations with US Soccer about the future, he said.

USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone and athletic director Earnie Stewart have not discussed the coaching situation with the media since the World Cup. The USSF said its full technical review of the program and investigation is ongoing and the results of the investigation will be made public.

Berhalter was a defender from 1994 to 2011 for Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, Crystal Palace in England, Energie Cottbus and 1860 Munich in Germany and Major League Soccers LA Galaxy. He coached Hammarby in Sweden and the Columbus Crew of MLS before taking the job in the United States.

