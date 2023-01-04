Fashion
Kansas State Men’s Basketball Knocks Out Texas No. 6
AUSTIN, Texas Maybe those Kansas State Wildcats are real.
Kansas State not only beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 Saturday at Moody Center for first-year coach Jerome Tang’s first road Big 12 win, but made it to dominant way.
The Wildcats, now 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the league, saw five players score in double figures, led by Markquis Nowell with a career-high 36 points with nine assists and three steals. Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds, Cam Carter 17 points, Nae’Qwan Tomlin 11 and Abayomi Iyiola 10.
The 116 58 points in each half was the most ever for a K-State team on the road. The previous record was 108 against Iowa State in 1975.
Tyrese Hunter led Texas (12-2, 1-1) with 29 points, and Marcus Allen had 28.
Here are three takeaways from a huge K-State win:
A signature victory on the road
For anyone who doubted the quality of K-State’s first 11 wins, it’s hard to make that argument now that the Wildcats are 2-0 in the Big 12.
First they knocked out No. 24-ranked West Virginia at home in overtime, and now they can add No. 6 Texas to the roster, and on the road no less.
Following:Kansas State men’s basketball gears up for first Big 12 test drive at No. 6 Texas
Considering only one road team won Saturday’s season opener in Texas with a one-point decision in Oklahoma, that’s quite a statement for freshman coach Jerome Tang’s squad. .
It looks like the Wildcats’ 13-1 start was no fluke after all.
Resilient Wildcats
Kansas State led by 20 points going into the second half, but Texas kept coming at the Wildcats.
The difference was that K-State was unshaken, coming up with a response every time the Longhorns made a run.
Texas used a 9-1 surge early in the second half to shoot within 12 points, only to see the K-State counter with an 8-2 stretch.
The Longhorns then ran 10 straight to bring it to single digits, 77-68, with 11:03 to go. But Keyontae Johnson has scored five straight for the Wildcats, pushing it back to 12 with a three-point play.
Following:Ready or not, Kansas State men’s basketball will face No. 24 West Virginia in the Big 12 opener
Texas hit eight runs twice in five minutes, only for K-State to go to the foul line. The final daggers were two free throws from Nowell that made it 100-88, followed by his 3-pointer that sent Texas fans racing for the exit.
A first half to remember
Kansas State put on an offensive clinic in the first half, scoring at will at all three levels on the way to a 58-40 halftime lead.
The Wildcats destroyed Texas early, mostly shooting layups and short jumpers. And when the Longhorns collapsed, K-State made them pay by knocking down 8 of 13 3-pointers.
The Wildcats had three double-digit scorers at the break, with Johnson and Nowell each with 13 points and Cam Carter with 11.
K-State shot a sizzling 64% halftime at 37 for Texas. The Wildcats also had a 23-12 rebound advantage at the break.
The Wildcats’ only downside in the half was 10 turnovers, seven of them in the final nine minutes.
Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.
