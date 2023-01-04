The passion (and fantastic fashion) of French food brotherhoods

What compels groups of adults men and women in France to wear plush white hats shaped like huge wheels of brie? Or red capes with ragged green collars, making them look like giant strawberries? Or even gray caps with long wavy white tendrils, signifying their love of pig intestines?

These are not the latest Parisian fashions. Instead, these spectacular outfits symbolize a deep devotion to French cuisine and products.

France has hundreds of brotherhoods, or brotherhoods, dedicated to local wines, liqueurs, fruits, vegetables, cheeses, or regional cooked specialties. Joining one of these volunteer groups is a serious commitment. When members are sworn in, they take an oath to support their local product. Often they wear headgear, medallions, and long robes whose colors and cuts reflect their beloved food. This can mean outfits that honor unique specialties such as Pink Garlic or Blue Leek. Their solemn duties include marching in processions, judging cooking competitions, and awarding prizes to the best farmer, chef, or restaurant supporting the glory of a particular eatable.

Meaux, a charming town about 45 minutes from Paris, is home to the Brotherhood of Brie de Meaux, whose members wear the large brie-shaped headgear. Thierry Bitschené, a retired advertiser, is the current president of the brotherhood. Members’ duties, he says, include promoting the benefits of the European Union’s PDO, or Protected Designation of Origin, regulations, which set standards and labeling rights for cheeses such as Brie de Meaux. . “During visits to elementary schools, our role is to introduce young people to PDO cheeses,” he explains. “We encourage them to appreciate their gastronomic heritage through tastings and lessons.”

Two members of the Confrérie Gourmande du Cochon de Bayeux, standing with one of the famous Bayeux pigs they celebrate. Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

Festivals are another way for these groups to celebrate their products, often in conjunction with other local brotherhoods. At “Brie Happy!” organized by the Confrérie du Brie de Meaux in October 2022, members of 15 local brotherhoods were present, mainly representing cheese, wine and cider, plus one dedicated to pheasant terrine. Their annual competition brought together the best Brie makers in the country. whose creations were judged by a jury of eminent specialists.

Another brotherhood was born from the desire for a beloved pastry. Olivier Carbonneau, the grand master of The Brotherhood of the Knights of Tougnol, is a famous rugby champion who grew up in the village of Chalabre, in the south of France. As a child, he always loved crescent-shaped anise buns called tougnol, but as an adult, I found that treat was gone. Carbonneau and his determined fellow Knights eventually retrieved the missing recipe from the village baker’s grandson and brought it back to life, selling this regional specialty at farmers’ markets and fairs. Their blue and gold outfits feature the city’s coat of arms, as well as their favorite roll.

Zewwelatrepple Onion Members brotherhood, sporting the band’s straw hat and onion medal. Ilan Garzone/Getty Images

Most brotherhoods have a core group of one to two dozen official members. Additionally, they can have hundreds of supporters, such as well-known chefs, politicians, or sports personalities who act as ambassadors to spread the love for each respective food. An illustrious example is The Company of the Musketeers of Armagnacwhich has around 4,500 Armagnac “musketeers” around the world, including famous members such as Prince Albert of Monaco, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stanley Tucci.

Culinary brotherhoods are nothing new. The Middle Ages saw a multitude of winemaker organizations, many of which were authorized by the kings of France. At a time when poisoned wine ruined many royal banquets by killing a guest or host, organizing groups of trusted master winemakers ensured that these feasts could be drama-free. The members cultivated the vines, made the wine, and then tasted it, thus guaranteeing the purity of the drink and the safety of the king and his guests. In 1248, King Louis IX of France also authorized a convention of goose roasters.

In 1791, during the French Revolution, a law prohibited all these brotherhoods in the name of free enterprise. They were not reborn until the middle of the 20th century, when the development of post-war France enabled its fellow citizens to rediscover a taste for the finer things in life. At the same time, amid growing fears of the industrial food industry’s encroachment on authentic regional tastes, a need to protect local products has emerged.

A knightly member of the Brotherhood of Knights of Tougnol, along with two members of the Brotherhood of the Giant Strawberry Tart. Courtesy of The Brotherhood of the Knights of Tougnol

Although these groups were originally male-dominated organizations, many now welcome female members. One group, La Confrérie des Goûts-Sanciaux de Châtres-sur-Cher, which promotes a pancake stuffed with apples, only accepts female members, who receive the secret recipe during their initiation. “The men are only there to help set up and bring in the equipment,” explains Hélène Degrigny, the Marquise of the brotherhood, an interview in 2019. “Otherwise the kitchen would be a mess.”

Along with the conviviality of parades and festivals, these brotherhoods aim to protect products linked to specific terroirs, to safeguard ancestral recipes and to pass them on to younger generations. According to researcher Nathalie Louisgrand, decisive actions undertaken by the brotherhoods can safeguard the French gastronomic heritage. For example, local French saffron was saved from oblivion by the Brotherhood of the Saffron Knights of Gâtinais. After several decades of absence, the spice is once again cultivated in France.

Dominique Vignot is the Grand Master of the Brotherhood of the Knights of the Genuine Camembert from Normandy. A member for 10 years, her motivation remains the same: “To preserve, protect and enhance the Normandy terroir and the art of making raw milk cheeses”, she specifies. In 2021, after a long legal battle, industrial camemberts can no longer be confused with the region’s raw milk camemberts, only the latter being authorized to carry the “Made in Normandy” label. “Our next goal is to put raw milk Camembert on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage,” says Vignot.

It takes a whole village to concoct a giant omelet. Courtesy of the World Brotherhood of Knights of the Giant Omelet of Bessières

Not all of these groups undertake such serious projects. While most brotherhoods celebrate a local wine, cheese, or other edible, a few brotherhoods are dedicated to making and sharing gigantic versions of classic French dishes, such as a huge strawberry pie 30 feet long by 6 feet wide, that’s a huge omelet.

the World Brotherhood of the Knights of the Giant Omelet of Bessières began his ritual in 1973, once a year making a huge omelette to share for free. This tradition is said to be rooted in Napoleon’s love for an omelette he once ate in the town of Bessières.

Every Easter Monday for 50 years, members of this brotherhood have cooked up a gargantuan omelette with 15,000 eggs, 22 pounds of salt, four gallons of oil and a bucket of herbs. This tradition has now spread to six other French-speaking towns around the world, including Abbeville, Louisiana.

But in Bessières, the real meaning of the event is clear. Each year during the festivities, local children are taught how to make omelettes, to ensure that the skill is passed on to the next generation.

