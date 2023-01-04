Fashion
Couturier surprises a 10-year-old designer with a personalized dress, a comforting note | Tendency
Many parents do their best to fuel their children’s dreams. And thanks to the efforts of parents and the child, many young people have already begun to pursue their dreams and have become masters in this field. Just like this 10-year-old girl, Kaia, who is a fashion designer. Kaia is a fashion designer who designs and sews clothes from scratch. Her Instagram is full of her creations. Recently, when she was a year older, Kaia was surprised by her favorite designer with a custom dress.
In a clip shared by designer Gunnar Deatherage, you can see him making a stunning black and pink dress for the young girl. He even chooses the fabric and shows the manufacturing process. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “I surprised @kaiaraedesigns with a dreamy dress, and her rightful reaction brought me to tears! Watching kids explore their creativity brings me so much joy! I remember being her age and sewing LOVIBG. What a blessing to be able to pass on some joy. Please show them some love and follow her design journey!”
Take a look at the adorable video here:
This video was shared on December 24. Since it was uploaded, it has been liked over a million times and received several likes and comments.
Take a look at the comments below:
One person in the Instagram comments said, “Such a lovely gesture! She will never forget your kindness!” Another person said, “She’s gorgeous. You did a fantastic job with the dress.” A third person added, “OMG how amazing! This brought tears to my eyes.”
