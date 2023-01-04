



ONLY SIX PERCENT of clothing brands and retailers that have adopted so-called science-based climate targets are factoring in all their emissions in line with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius, reveals analysis produced by Finnwatch. Finland’s corporate responsibility watchdog reported last month that only 10 of the 182 companies analyzed had passed the most stringent review, meaning their emissions reduction target was in line with the 1 .5 degrees and encompassed general measures to reduce emissions along the value chain. .

When there are major gaps in the promises of the most progressive companies, it doesn’t seem possible that industry emissions can come down fast enough, commented Leaving Leipolaclimate expert at Finnwatch. Solving the climate crisis requires that all emissions be reduced quickly and genuinely, he stressed. Among the Finnish clothing producers and retailers included in the study were Marimekko, Reima, Stockmann and Tokmanni. The fashion and textile industry is estimated to be responsible for 410% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Most shows are created during production, a function that has been outsourced by many big brands. The Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative offers considerable leeway for accounting for emissions, a fact that companies often reluctantly take advantage of, according to Finnwatch. The criteria can be met by committing to involving certain contractors in the initiative instead of actually reducing emissions, for example. Companies can also set emission reduction targets in proportion to certain business metrics, such as revenue or production, which means that emissions will not decline at a fast enough rate as the company grows. Reducing emissions from production can also be difficult as it requires cooperation with subcontractors. Although Finnwatch sees the initiative as a useful tool to achieve basic climate goals, it stressed that companies should adopt the same reduction targets in their value chains despite the freedoms offered by the initiative. By setting strict targets that also cover contractor emissions, companies will have an easier time justifying to their own partners why they should also reduce emissions, Leipola argued. Finnwatch said targets that ignore partners and a large share of emissions are woefully inadequate in a situation where the carbon budget for the 1.5 degree target is set to dry up in a few years. The fashion and textile industry has realized its enormous climate and environmental burden, but action has been too slow. Policy makers must therefore act immediately: the Corporate Responsibility Directive currently being negotiated must force companies to change their operating model in line with the 1.5 degree target, Leipola stressed. Careful planning of climate actions in the fashion and textile industry is also necessary to ensure that the transition is fair for vulnerable producing countries. In the meantime, consumers should stick to a simple rule, according to the watchdog: buy new clothes much less often and repair and recycle old ones for as long as possible. Aleksi Teivainen HT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.helsinkitimes.fi/business/22742-finnwatch-fashion-industry-not-doing-enough-to-meet-its-climate-pledges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

