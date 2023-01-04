How is a dress “almost overwhelming”? The presenter of CHEK on the right with bare arms

When I walked into the CHEK News studio on New Year’s Eve in a tailored business dress to do the 5 p.m. weather forecast, I had no idea what I was wearing would offend anyone.

And I certainly couldn’t have imagined that being called out for wearing a sleeveless dress and daring to show my arms on TV would cause an uproar on social media or that my tweet pointing out sexism and gender inequality women in broadcasting still facing would go viral, with over 650,000 views, generating messages of support from around the world.

But clearly, it hit a nerve.

This is what women in broadcasting unfortunately still face in 2023… Do you think my dress is “almost earth-shattering”? pic.twitter.com/iMBQM542yh —Tess van Straaten (@tessvanstraaten) January 1, 2023

As any woman on TV or in the public eye will tell you, it’s all too common to receive emails criticizing our appearance.

Negative comments about our clothes, hair, shoes, and even our bodies are often sent to the main newsroom email that we all receive and can be very hurtful. Our male colleagues almost never receive such messages.

In fact, to prove a point, a male morning show the anchor in Australia wore the same suit every day for an entire year after his female colleagues received emails criticizing their appearance. and you know what? Nobody noticed.

It’s disheartening that these critical messages about our appearance almost always come from other women. And that was the case with the one I received on the first day of 2023. Sent to the entire newsroom with the subject line “appearance”, it said it was not appropriate for me to wear tops without bare arm sleeves in winter.

He went on to say: “In my opinion, she should wear a suit jacket and look more professional like other news anchors around the world. Sorry for a negative comment but it’s almost heartbreaking to see what she’s wearing.

I’m still trying to figure out what it means to almost disturb. How can a dress be almost overwhelming? And why do I have to dress like a man to look professional? A suit jacket is fine but business dresses and blouses are not?

And why does a stranger think it’s up to her to tell me how to dress? Would you walk up to someone on the street and tell them you don’t like their outfit or tell them to cover their arms? Of course not! It’s totally inappropriate and it’s not right.

RELATED: CHEK News Anchor Responds to Viewer Who Tried to Shame and Control Her Body

This was actually the second email sent to the newsroom about my bare arms (latest news: women have arms!). The other email was in the summer and I ignored it, like most of us.

After more than 20 years in broadcasting, I’ve had to learn to ignore superficial criticism and not let it upset me. But clearly, ignoring this kind of behavior doesn’t make it go away. And that’s why I decided to tweet the message with a screenshot of my outfit. If we don’t speak out against sexism and stand up to bullies, nothing will change.

It’s 2023. Surely we can stop telling women how they should look or dress?

Tess van Straaten is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years of experience in everything from news and weather to hosting a live morning show.

Editorial policies Report an error