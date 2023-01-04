Fashion
Filipino photographer Aldrin Del Carmen on capturing the beauty of fashion and the male form – Manila Bulletin
Works by US-based Filipino Lensmans have graced the covers of international fashion magazines
Fashion magazines do not just read material for leisure. They are portals to fantastical worlds where art and clothing collide. Leading this visual experience, various fashion designers each bring an element to complete a spectacular editorial spread. Previously, many believed that pursuing a career in the fashion industry was limited to being a fashion designer. Now, there are so many roles one can explore that will suit their strengths. And with hard work and dedication, a dreamer can even succeed abroad.
Filipino fashion photographer Aldrin Del Carmen, based in the United States, testifies to this. Once a fashion stylist dressing local celebrities, he now channels his passion for fashion as a photographer, capturing stunning images some of which have graced the covers of international magazines.
On a mission to capture the beauty of fashion and the male form one stunning image at a time, Aldrin chats with Manila Bulletin Lifestyle as he shares his early days in the fashion industry, his experience working overseas and her advice to budding fashion photographers.
Hello Aldrin! First of all, what inspired you to pursue a career in fashion?
Ever since I was young, I’ve always had a fascination with clothing and print media. My favorite hobby was going to thrift stores and bookstores in the Philippines. I still do it today. I can say that my love for fashion started when I started thrift store and finding the coolest pieces at the time. My first contact with fashion was through the vintage Vogues and GQs of this bookstore near my home. Looking at these magazines, I was so fascinated by how they were able to get these images. A lot of the editorials I saw were all by Grace Coddington. She has this amazing ability to tell a story so I wanted to be a stylist and do shoots.
When it was time to apply to college, I took up communication arts at DLSU and interned for Runway Productions, the team behind Philippine Fashion Week, as well as celebrity stylist Adrianne Concepcion. . I helped him with his celebrity clients and his editorials for Garage Magazine. After these passages, I fell in love with fashion and I knew after university that I would like to be a designer.
You were a stylist before? What prompted you to take up photography?
Yes. For nearly five years, I was a style associate for StyleList, Inc. When I moved to America, I didn’t know anyone in the industry, but I knew I still wanted to be a stylist. I decided I could grow my own shoots and style them. I shot guys I met on the street and posted it on social media. Eventually people started learning about Instagram and the rest is history.
What lessons have you learned from styling that you now apply to photography?
One of the most important lessons I learned when I was a stylist was to tell a story through clothes. Now I just do it using pictures and, of course, always with the clothes. I still style a lot of my photo shoots! I will always be so fascinated by clothes and a concept almost always starts with a piece that I see taking it off and finally trying to use it to formulate the shoot.
How would you describe your style in photography?
Warm and sculptural. I like to mix fashion and the male form. I love being able to tell a story using them and filming in places with elements on them. It could be the ocean or the desert or in the middle of a busy city. My biggest inspiration is Herb Ritts. Hes a master at doing that.
What magazines have you worked with so far? How did it work on the international fashion scene?
I was lucky enough to work extensively with Indonesia-based men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine, Da Man. I had two covers printed last year and it was amazing to see them on newsstands. I also had the opportunity to have a cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam.
Working in the international fashion scene is wild. I moved to New York a year ago and it was very difficult. But I’m always up for a challenge.
What advice would you give to someone who wants to become a fashion photographer?
Keep doing photo shoots. Keep learning. With each shoot, I still learn something new. The only way to discover your style of photography is to try everything.
Another thing I learned is to shoot with purpose. Do not pull. Try to have a theme, vision, and mood board for each shoot so you don’t go into a shoot without research.
What can we expect from you next?
My goal is to work with new clients and to be able to have a beautiful book one day. Right now, I’m just going with the flow and I’m incredibly grateful to be able to do what I love and benefit from it.
Hello, readers! Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Send us a message on Facebook, instagram, ICT Tacand Twitter and let’s talk about it.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
CLICK HERE TO JOIN
|
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2023/01/04/filipino-photographer-aldrin-del-carmen-on-capturing-the-beauty-of-fashion-and-the-male-form/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Filipino photographer Aldrin Del Carmen on capturing the beauty of fashion and the male form – Manila Bulletin
- Gait-Techs’ new insole innovation aims to make high heels more comfortable
- ‘We need a speaker’: Rep. Pete Sessions weighs in on House Speaker vote
- The Hawkeye actor allegedly helped a car that was stuck at the time of the accident
- Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
- JTTA aims for more activity ahead of regional tournaments | Sport
- Earthquake shakes Lake Sinclair – WGXA
- Xi Jinping is ‘preparing’ China ‘for war’, says former security adviser
- shimmering dress pajamas; What Bollywood celebrities wore on New Year’s Eve
- Google’s answer to AirPods’ killer feature comes to Pixel 6 and 7 series
- FDA allows pharmacies to dispense abortion pills to patients
- Only polls can pull the country out of economic quagmire: Imran