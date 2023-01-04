Filipino photographer Aldrin Del Carmen on capturing the beauty of fashion and the male form – Manila Bulletin

Works by US-based Filipino Lensmans have graced the covers of international fashion magazines

Fashion magazines do not just read material for leisure. They are portals to fantastical worlds where art and clothing collide. Leading this visual experience, various fashion designers each bring an element to complete a spectacular editorial spread. Previously, many believed that pursuing a career in the fashion industry was limited to being a fashion designer. Now, there are so many roles one can explore that will suit their strengths. And with hard work and dedication, a dreamer can even succeed abroad.

Aldrin Del Carmen (Photo by @aldrindelcarmen_ on Instagram)

Filipino fashion photographer Aldrin Del Carmen, based in the United States, testifies to this. Once a fashion stylist dressing local celebrities, he now channels his passion for fashion as a photographer, capturing stunning images some of which have graced the covers of international magazines.

On a mission to capture the beauty of fashion and the male form one stunning image at a time, Aldrin chats with Manila Bulletin Lifestyle as he shares his early days in the fashion industry, his experience working overseas and her advice to budding fashion photographers.

Hello Aldrin! First of all, what inspired you to pursue a career in fashion?

Ever since I was young, I’ve always had a fascination with clothing and print media. My favorite hobby was going to thrift stores and bookstores in the Philippines. I still do it today. I can say that my love for fashion started when I started thrift store and finding the coolest pieces at the time. My first contact with fashion was through the vintage Vogues and GQs of this bookstore near my home. Looking at these magazines, I was so fascinated by how they were able to get these images. A lot of the editorials I saw were all by Grace Coddington. She has this amazing ability to tell a story so I wanted to be a stylist and do shoots.

When it was time to apply to college, I took up communication arts at DLSU and interned for Runway Productions, the team behind Philippine Fashion Week, as well as celebrity stylist Adrianne Concepcion. . I helped him with his celebrity clients and his editorials for Garage Magazine. After these passages, I fell in love with fashion and I knew after university that I would like to be a designer.

You were a stylist before? What prompted you to take up photography?

Yes. For nearly five years, I was a style associate for StyleList, Inc. When I moved to America, I didn’t know anyone in the industry, but I knew I still wanted to be a stylist. I decided I could grow my own shoots and style them. I shot guys I met on the street and posted it on social media. Eventually people started learning about Instagram and the rest is history.

What lessons have you learned from styling that you now apply to photography?

One of the most important lessons I learned when I was a stylist was to tell a story through clothes. Now I just do it using pictures and, of course, always with the clothes. I still style a lot of my photo shoots! I will always be so fascinated by clothes and a concept almost always starts with a piece that I see taking it off and finally trying to use it to formulate the shoot.

How would you describe your style in photography?

Warm and sculptural. I like to mix fashion and the male form. I love being able to tell a story using them and filming in places with elements on them. It could be the ocean or the desert or in the middle of a busy city. My biggest inspiration is Herb Ritts. Hes a master at doing that.

What magazines have you worked with so far? How did it work on the international fashion scene?

I was lucky enough to work extensively with Indonesia-based men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine, Da Man. I had two covers printed last year and it was amazing to see them on newsstands. I also had the opportunity to have a cover of Harpers Bazaar Vietnam.

Working in the international fashion scene is wild. I moved to New York a year ago and it was very difficult. But I’m always up for a challenge.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to become a fashion photographer?

Keep doing photo shoots. Keep learning. With each shoot, I still learn something new. The only way to discover your style of photography is to try everything.

Another thing I learned is to shoot with purpose. Do not pull. Try to have a theme, vision, and mood board for each shoot so you don’t go into a shoot without research.

What can we expect from you next?

My goal is to work with new clients and to be able to have a beautiful book one day. Right now, I’m just going with the flow and I’m incredibly grateful to be able to do what I love and benefit from it.

