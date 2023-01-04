Fashion Trends 2023 | fashion trends

In an exclusive interview with HerZindagi, Anand Singh, Fashion Design Manager, DaMENSCH, predicts the hottest fashion trends of 2023.

After spending the first two years of the 2020s in pajamas, 2022 brought normalcy back to our lives and we sought comfort in fashion. With nostalgia at the forefront, we’ve seen a resurgence of 90s and 2000s trends. Celebrities and models dressed in bright colors and prints. Pink and purple have become the shades of the year. However, with the possible recession coming in 2023, we spoke to Anand Singh, Fashion Design Manager, DaMENSCH about the fashion trends expected this year.

Don’t Miss: From Rhinestone Makeup to Skin Fasting: 2022 Beauty Trends That Stand Out

Crisis-fueled sustainability

One thing we have to understand with 2023 fashion is that the purchase will be very targeted and versatile. Polycrisis-era consumers are increasingly aware of sustainable fashion, Singh said. He added that there will be a lot of criticism about the life cycle of the product, how transparent the material was used and where the ethical dyeing and washing practices without child labor come from.

Singh added that a simple, more trans-seasonal and sustainable style will win the war against buying. This is mainly due to the rising cost of living and the news of COVID-19 knocking on our doors again this New Year.

Profitable items in their wardrobe, for example, a t-shirt will experience an increase in sales, and individuals will try to create multiple looks with the same bottoms and layered items.

Don’t Miss: 5 Fashion Essentials You Must Have in Your Winter Wardrobe

The most wanted colors

For menswear, Singh said basic colors like black, navy, olive and dark brown will generally do better than others. In 2023, people will invest in a more basic style and basic palette colors. Last year we saw vines and evergreens gain ground among men, but these tones will evolve into new undertones in similar families. Dark wine can change to slightly redder tones of brick red or oxide orange.

He added that new tones of caramel mustard and pastels will continue to reign in holiday stories, while neutrals in off-whites, grays and beiges will prevail to give depth and adaptability to consumers.

As for women’s clothing, Singh thinks they will have a wider range of colors than men’s. Western casuals will have brighter colors than menswear midtones, as this market is influenced by the glamorous world of music and film, he said.

In 2022, there was a contrast of nudes against bright colors like fuschia pink, blue and shades of green. This year, the palette will evolve with neon colors. We’ll see neon orange in action, while bright colors will see more greens dominated by emerald tones, followed by pine and pickle green, Singh said.

He noted that Digital Lavender will have a major presence this year. And since the blues might fade in 23, we might see different shades of teal in action. Meanwhile, nudes and whites will be the palette that will help fashionistas wear bright shades.

Plus, luscious red, an uplifting color to showcase your bold presence, will win everyone’s hearts. Tranquil blue will be elevated as a summer essential, while dark brown will be a winter favourite, he said. But the colors that will stand out are soft pastel pink, hyper Y2K pink and sunset orange, making any girl shine like a diamond.

Denim prints

Cyberpunk will be the dominant trend among men. It’s an evolution of Gen Z’s strong interest in the Y2K meta and subcultures, which will include looser jeans, chain accessories, leathers, and spiked logos. It’s a more punk and emo take on last year’s Y2K trends, Singh said. He added that many European brands like Vetements and Balenciaga presented punk rock-based collections for SS23, which will motivate more commercial brands to take this trend to retail.

Since a bespoke garment will always be more durable and not mass-produced, tailoring is another trend that will be very present this year. It’s time for costumes to get cool again. Slightly relaxed silhouettes, old-fashioned double-breasted blazers, alternative suits and resort blazers will also be strong in the market, he added.

Additionally, this year will see traditional ideas of masculinity defining menswear fall apart as the rise to power of Gen Z redefines old-school norms and inspires designers to rethink how they view fashion. masculine.

Women’s fashion designers will pick up the theme of summer travel where escapism will be seen as a relief to uplift the consumer’s mood. This is paired with soft utilitarian details that are very light and niche. Prints will rule the trends with painterly florals, spliced ​​color blocks and monochromatic patterns supporting the idea. Denim will also have a big comeback this year.

Cyberpunk, minimalism, active court tennis looks, resort style and psychedelic skater outfits will be the hottest trends of the year, Singh concluded.

Did you like this article?

Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience