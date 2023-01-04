Fashion, Rock and Hip-Hop Clothing Designer to Release New Clothes at Walla Walla Launch Party

Matt Vazquez, owner and designer of Stardom & Vandal apparel, will show off his gear at a fashion, rock and roll, and hip hop event from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at the FVC Gallery, 420 W Main St .
Lindsey Luna, co-founder of collaborator Sounds of the People, said Vazquez is of Puerto Rican descent and hails from New York.
Matt Vazquez’s designs tell a story of urban grit, graffiti/hip-hop/rock and roll culture, ghetto-goth, and the complex sense of identity for people of Latino descent, and we’re thrilled to share.
Three live musical performances will be presented during the evening by ASANI?, HNYZEE and Selektis, mixing hip hop and rock.
The event is free.
Born in the Bronx, Vazquez is breaking down barriers with the release of his new collection: Th Ole Capsule #4, which includes a beanie, hat, hoodie and work vest. Her monochromatic and minimalist designs each have a vibrant story, Luna said.
His work tells a story of urban grit, graffiti/hip-hop/rock and roll culture, ghetto-goth and the complex sense of identity for people of Latino descent, said Matt Lopez, owner of FVC Gallery, in an Instagram post. .
I grew up in the age of graffiti, said Vazquez, who launched her line in 2009. I also grew up in the age of people who lived far beyond their means. The name itself, Stardom & Vandal, is a juxtaposition of two lifestyles. Its fame, glitz and glamour, and vandalism because I grew up in those days. I wanted this, but I experienced this.
Each of the Vazquez pieces is unique. I don’t even create my own typography. This is all my handwriting…all done by hand. It’s my vision, it’s my Jolly Roger.
Drawing inspiration from Vazquez’s detailed and colorful inspirational stories rooted in his urban upbringing which was inextricably linked to the hip hop and rock music of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Sounds of the People is looking forward to present genre music for three performances. which will blend the two aforementioned genres in a way Walla Walla has never seen before, Luna said.
The performers are ASANI?, a local artist producer and engineer from Los Angeles County; Milton-Freewater artist, producer and engineer Selektis; and local artist HNYZEE, originally from the Boston area.
All performed at the inaugural Sounds of the People artists showcase on November 6 at Kerloo Cellars.
They will preview new and unreleased music, as well as previously released favorites.
We were so proud to support Matt on this outing and truly believe in his work and vision,” Luna said. We look forward to collaborating with other artists of his genre in the future and are always grateful to FVC Gallery for always supporting local artists.
For more information, email [email protected]ofthepeople.com.