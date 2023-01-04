Animal print shirts for men | Most Wanted Products

For decades, animal prints have been reinterpreted and recycled in fashion. The original boldness of the print has made it synonymous with a bold fashion choice. However, current interpretations of the trend show that animal print can be understated even when featured on a sultry designer bikini or woven into a party dress. Additionally, animal print is a popular pattern that, although it may seem exotic at first glance, is suitable for any occasion due to its earthy tones. The most popular prints are leopard, zebra, cheetah and tiger, but the snakeskin print has also gained popularity recently. You will understand why and how the animal print has become one of our most worn patterns shortly. Shirts can be used for dressing inspired by animal designs, but look best when worn casually. You most likely have shirts lying around, but having an animal print shirt gives you the edge to look your best at a party. Replace your usual, somewhat monotonous shirt with an animal print shirt. Besides the classic leopard print, other animal prints to consider are zebra and snake.

Below are the best animal print shirts for men available online:





To start off on this list of the best animal print shirts for men under 2000, the first product here is this amazing looking printed half sleeve shirt from the house of Parallel Times. These Parallel Times shirts have been crafted with one of the most exciting animal prints around. The white background of this Parallel Time half-sleeve shirt is brilliantly set off by the multicolored animal prints that run through it. The print on this shirt lets you wear your casual outfit in a much better way.

Dennis Lingo shirts are known for their durability and impeccable look. That’s why the next product listed here is this men’s animal print shirt from Dennis Lingo. This Dennis Lingo shirt features a quirky tiger stripe pattern that makes it a must have item in your wardrobe. The material used when making this Dennis Lingo shirt has been used so brilliantly that it will also be extremely comfortable inside.

This shirt from Binski is a garment that suits you perfectly if you are looking for a shirt that you can wear at parties or in fancy clubs. The leopard print makes this shirt from Binski a product that can make your evening outfit that much better and more enhanced. Binski’s animal print shirt is available in all sizes and guarantees the perfect fit so you can wear it longer.

Moving forward on this list of animal print shirts for men, next on this list is an animal print shirt exclusively designed by Mufti. Mufti is one of India’s best clothing brands and makes exciting casual shirts for men which are also very affordable. However, this slim fit Muft men’s shirt has been brilliantly designed, which will surely make your casual outfit much more stylish than any other shirt. Pairing this slim-fit Mufti shirt with a pair of black jeans underneath will surely make a perfect outfit to wear to any party.

This shirt from Libbys has been specially made from a highly breathable and comfortable 100% rayon fabric making it a great garment. Moreover, the brown and black leopard print of the Libbys shirt can be a perfect choice for any man who likes to wear a casual yet unique evening outfit. The half sleeve of this Libbys shirt is also so well designed that it is just perfect. The ultralight adds even more to the comfort level of this shirt.

To move forward on this list of animal print shirts for men, here is another animal print shirt piece from Mufti. This white shirt from Mufti has a bright leopard pattern all around which looks fantastic. The full sleeves of this Mufti men’s shirt also allow you to wear this shirt in slightly cold weather. While the fit of this shirt is also of such a standard that you won’t feel too tight or too loose while wearing it.

Animal Print Shirts for Men – FAQs

Are animal prints still in fashion?

The animal print trend is making a comeback. Animal prints have never gone out of style for some of us and they are hugely popular in 2023. Why do people dress in animal prints?

It has been a fashion staple since the early 1930s. However, before it became a fashion trend, it was a symbol of authority. Animal print rugs belonged to kings and queens to demonstrate their social status, and hunters believed that animal prints gave them animal power. Is wearing an animal print shirt synonymous with wealth?

Animal skins were widely worn in tribal tribes for warmth and as a sign of wealth. For centuries, feathers have been used as eye-catching ornaments. Animal prints embraced the risque look of feminine sensuality in the days of girls Bettie Page and Varga.

