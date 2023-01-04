Top-ranked Xavier returns from the break in remarkably sharp fashion





Cedar Rapids Xaviers Kyla Mason (21) shoots as Iowa City Libertys Ava Meyer (20) reaches to defend in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game at Xavier High School. The Saints won, 67-43. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette) Xaviers Libby Fandel (13) shoots under pressure from Libertys Haley Schroeder (22). Fandel scored a game-high 19 points in the Saints’ 67-43 victory. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette) Xaviers Ava Turner (5) takes control of the ball after battling for control with Libertys Haley Schroeder (22) and Ava Meyer (20). (Savannah Blake/The Gazette) CEDAR RAPIDS It’s time for resolutions, and the Xavier Saints made a rather ambitious one before returning from vacation: Fewer than 10 turnovers per game. Response from Tom Lillys: OK, that’s up to you. So far, so good. So very good. Class 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier was as clean as it gets when he returned in January. The Saints shot nearly 50% from the field and posted a stellar 17-5 turnover assist record in an impressive 67-43 women’s basketball conquest of 5A No. 12 Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday at the Ron Thillen Gymnasium. Only five (turnover)? said senior Kyla Mason. Our goal is 10. Five is great. Reigning 4A state champion Xavier (9-1) was living dangerously before the break, winning six games by 10 points or less. This one, after the first minutes, did not doubt. The Saints led 18-8 after one quarter, and it was 33-20 at intermission. Crispy like a freshly opened bag of Fritos. We didn’t play badly, Lilly said. We were a bit anxious at first. But it was nervous energy, and I can’t blame them. Sophomore Libby Fandel led the Saints with 19 points, shooting 8 of 12 from the floor. Mason added 18 and Sydney Huber provided 10. During the break, we conditioned ourselves a lot, Fandel said. Our scrums did not go well. But we learned a lot of things that helped a lot. Emma Arnold has provided four of the Saints’ 17 assists. And the Saints defended, holding the Lightning (6-4) to 14 of 55 shots (25.5%). I think we can be a pretty solid defensive team when we want to be,” Lilly said. Jasmine Barney led Liberty with 11 points. Tuesday’s game did not count in the MVC rankings. The Jan. 27 rematch at Liberty will likely play a major role in Mississippi’s divisional run. Both teams are 4-0 in the league. BOYS: Xavier 59, Liberty 50 Aidan Yamilkoski scored 13 points in the third quarter, including all 10 in a pivotal 10-0 run that helped send the top-rated 3A Saints to 8-0. Xavier faced a 29-20 deficit midway through the second period, but battled his way within 31-30 at halftime. Yamilkoski’s push put the Saints ahead, 40-33. The margin peaked at 13, then the Saints held on after Liberty (3-3) moved to 52-47. Yamilkoski finished with 21 points. Joe Bean added 13 points, Josef Lemker 11. Da’Shon Fisher beat Liberty with 20 points. Trey Hughes added 18. Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Iowa City Liberty 43 At CR Xavier IOWA CITY FREEDOM (43): Avery Gaudet 2-7 4-4 8, Jasmine Barney 3-12 4-6 11, Kennedy Daugherty 2-5 0-2 4, Ava Meyer 1-7 1-2 3, Madeline Casey 4-14 0-0 9, Haley Schroeder 2-6 1-1 6, Janessa Mosley 0-1 0-0 0, Bella Tafolla 0-3 0-0 0, Libby Allen 0-1 2-4 2, Kennedy Goodheart 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Roe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-55 12-19 43. XAVIER RAPID CEDAR (67): Emma Arnold 2-7 0-0 5, Libby Fandel 8-12 0-0 19, Sydney Huber 4-6 1-2 10, Kyla Mason 6-12 6-8 18, Lexi Turner 0-2 4-6 4, Ava Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Aaliyah Beier 2-3 0-0 4, Madden Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Reese Komenda 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Jonker 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Rexroth 0-0 0-0 0, Jaselle Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Pilcher 1-2 0-0 2, Brooklyn Emerson 0-0 0-0 0, Maizey Fisher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-16 67. Iowa City Freedom 8 12 15 8 43 CR Xavier 18 15 23 11 67 Objectives in 3 points: Liberty 3-23 (Gaudet 0-2, Barney 1-4, Meyer 0-3, Casey 1-9, Schroeder 1-3, Tafolla 0-2, Allen 0-1), Xavier 6-14 (Arnold 1-3 , Fandel 3-4, Huber 1-2, L. Turner 0-1, Beier 0-1, Wilson 1-3). Team fouls: Freedom 11, Xavier 17. Dirty: nothing. Bounces: Liberty 39 (Girl 11), Xavier 39 (L. Turner 6). Aids: Liberty 3 (three with 1), Xavier 17 (Arnold 4). Fly : Freedom 5 (Barney 2), Xavier 5 (Fandel 2). Turnover: Freedom 9, Xavier 5. Comments: [email protected]

