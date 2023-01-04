Mary J. Blige stuns in electric blue mini dress at NYE









Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE Mary J. Blige kicked off 2023 by serving the girls in an electric blue Manzanares mini dress that showed off her glistening mahogany skin and healthy thighs. Mary posed for a viral photo, taken by Tomas Herald, with La La Anthony and Lola Milan at Fat Joe’s NYE ​​party wearing the head-turning look. La La Anthony looked equally stunning in a dazzling mesh dress by Alexandre Vauthier and Lola wore Mugler. Dressed by Mauricia Henry, Mary completes the look with hoop earrings from her own jewelry brand A sister’s love. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun with side bangs, styled by a celebrity hairstylist This Wallace which is behind her platinum blonde locks.

Mary could be seen hitting her signature Mary double amidst her peers and a dancing Jamie Foxx. In other Mary J news, the iconic entertainer is gearing up to conquer 2023 with new business ventures like content development with BET under her production company. Blue Butterfly Productions. In 2022, she launched the inaugural “Strength Of A Woman” festival and performed at the Halftime Super Bowl Show. I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for the Queen. RELATED STORIES: Mary J Blige casually kills in a $4,000 Louis Vuitton Varsity jacket Mary J Blige stuns in a black Rick Owens dress at the grand opening of the Brooklyn Chop House

