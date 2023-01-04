A New Year Brings a New No. 1 on the DII Men’s Basketball Power 10 Rankings

The new year is upon us and so is the new DII Men’s Basketball Power 10 Rankings. Only a few games have been played since the last Power 10, but that was enough to propel a new team to the top spot. With the Nova Southeasterns’ two big wins last week, the Sharks become the third No. 1 team in the last three Power 10 Rankings.

Indiana (PA), the northwestern state of Missouri and the Black Hills State remain just behind. Let’s see how the first rankings of the new year are going.

The third regular season DII men’s basketball Power 10 rankings

(Note: Games until January 2)

No. 1 Nova Southeast | Previous: 2: The Sharks opened the second half against two very strong nationally ranked Florida Tech and Florida Southern teams, two teams with a combined 20-6 record so far. They responded to the test, winning both in quite dominant fashion to move to 12-0. The Sharks lead DII in points (107.2), margin of victory (29.3) and forced turnovers per game (25.4) while playing in the top 50 of DII men’s basketball. Oh, and RJ Sunahara may be player of the year at this point.

No. 2 Indiana (PA) | Previous: 1: The Crimson Hawks are not responsible for their foul. Still a perfect 11-0, they just haven’t played Nova Southeastern’s schedule and are dropping a spot this week. Make no mistake, this is one of the most dangerous teams in the country, and it all starts with defense. The IUP allows just 57.6 points per game (second-lowest in DII men’s basketball) with a field goal percentage defense of 35.2%, the best DII. This team is deep in scoring and shoots the ball well and should dominate the PSAC in the second half of the season.

#3 Northwestern Missouri State | Previous: 3: The Bearcats lost a game to Emporia State to close out the pre-holiday slate and rebounded with three game-defining wins. Diego Bernard, who missed that loss, is back and the leader of this team, he leads the Bearcats in points per game, rebounds per game and total assists, but there are a lot of Bearcats who can participate . As usual, the Bearcats were able to dictate the pace of their wins, outscoring their opponents by almost 20 points per game and shooting a better DII of 54.6%.

No. 4 Black Hills State | Previous: 4: The Yellow Jackets continue to tick big boxes toward a No. 1 seed in March. Coming off the break, they faced Adams State and had a fight against nationally ranked Fort Lewis on back-to-back nights scheduled. Although the Fort Lewis game was postponed, they still remain perfect for the season. BHSU is 12-0 against the 34th toughest schedule, scores and shoots very well, and has one of the best in the country in Joel Scott, who is posting 21.3/9.6 nightly averages until now.

No. 5 Freedom West | Previous: 7: Although the No. 6 team is still undefeated, the Hilltoppers are capable of moving into the top 5 thanks to an 11-1 start against one of the toughest schedules in DII men’s basketball to date. They’ve come up with win after win against a combined winning percentage of 0.607 opponents and that’s nothing short of impressive. West Liberty are scoring in clusters as always, averaging 99.0 ppg and Bryce Butler continues to impress, averaging 23.8 ppg on an impressive 61.3% shooting and record team 6.8 rebounds per game.

No. 6 Missouri-St. Louis | Previous: 6: UMSL came out of the break with a tough test against one of my first-half surprise teams, Wisconsin-Parkside. The Tritons pulled off a blowout win, dominating an 83-61 win. Now 12-0, this team has impressive balance, scoring 78 points per game on 52.2% shooting, a top 10 in DII men’s basketball. Already with several signature wins on their resume, the Tritons return to GLVC play on Jan. 5 on the verge of a run to a top seed in March.

No. 7 Lincoln Memorial | Previous: 8: The Railsplitters continue to put that early season loss to nationally ranked UAH in the rearview window, now 12 winners in a row. Sitting at 13-1, this team slices through the opposition, scoring 90.6 points per game and beating teams by 20.1 per night. Seven players are scoring at least 9.3 points per game, so it seems impossible to take a single player out of the game, with someone very capable ready to step in. They also shoot 52.8% as a team, so just like Nova Southeastern and West Liberty, this team likes to score.

No. 8 Augusta | Previous: 9: The defending national vice-champions have been playing very well since a setback against a very good team from Virginia Union. Winners of six straight games, the Jaguars are doing just enough to win ball games as the heart of the PBC game approaches. With Tyshaun Crawford and Miguel Arnold up front, it will be tough to top this team, keeping the Jaguars within striking distance the rest of the way. The Southeast should be very intriguing with Lincoln Memorial and Augusta looming in March.

No. 9 Central Oklahoma | Previous: 10 (tied): The Bronchos came out of the break with three big wins, capped by an 80-58 win over nationally ranked Emporia State. They are now 13-1 against a top-20 schedule and are tied for the top of the MIAA heading into the heart of conference play. With one of the best defenses in the division, the Bronchos are fueled by a scoring slew, led by Jaden Wells who is scoring nearly 20 points per game.

School of Mines No. 10 Hillsdale, Colorado | Previous: 5, 10 (tied) respectively: Hillsdale is cringing a bit after opening the second half with a stunning loss to Lake Erie. The Orediggers are back on track after an early December loss to Black Hills State in overtime. Both of these teams are very talented; they just end up that low (imagine number 10 being low) due to things like calendar strength.

Top five released (in alphabetical order):

Benley: The Falcons have won eight straight and came out of the break with an 11-point victory.

State of California San Bernardino: The Coyotes are starting to separate themselves from the CCAA field, and a win over Cal State San Marcos on Jan. 5 could propel them into the Power 10.

Fort Lewis: The Skyhawks are 11-1, an impressive start. It would have been really fun to see how they handled the Black Hills State, but that’s temporarily on hold. With DII’s top scorer in Akuel Kot, this team is one to watch.

UNC Pembroke: The Braves came back from the break, earning a big non-conference win over Columbus State. They now return to Conference Carolina play where, at 4-1, they seek to take command of a heavily stacked conference up front.

West Virginia State: This team is coming off a sweep at the YES US Virgin Islands Classic. Already with a two-point win over then-nationally ranked Fairmont State and taking West Liberty to the wire in a one-point loss on their resumes, this team is off to a great start.

Team to watch: Northern State I made sure the Wolves got preseason Power 10 recognition and the season opener against Northwest Missouri State did them a disservice. However, the Wolves are back on track, claiming four straight wins, including a hard-fought win over rival NSIC and nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth on New Year’s Eve. This team has a record of 10-3 against the 10th toughest schedule in DII men’s basketball and could very well begin his climb up the national rankings this week.